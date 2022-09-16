This $10 Climate Control Gel Keeps My 4A Curls Frizz-Free While Traveling

It's lightweight with all the benefits.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 16, 2022 @ 10:00PM

Photo:

Natasha Marsh

Due to postponed weddings, bachelorette parties, and 30th birthdays from the past two COVID years, my 2022 calendar has been filled to the brim with events and committing to these special occasions has had me traveling two to three times a month. I love everything about traveling: meeting new friends, connecting with old ones, seeing new cities, trying local cuisines, and learning new languages, however, traveling is not the kindest on my 4A coils and curls

Due to the spiral nature of curls, it takes longer for styling products to reach the hair shaft, making curly hair more prone to dryness than straight and wavy hair types. For that reason, my carry-on is always stocked with moisturizing curl puddings, shine-infused foam wraps, lightweight hair oils, and a spray bottle for refresh days. Although my travel hair routine utilizes numerous products, it ensures my hair stays moisturized and hydrated while I frolic in multiple climates. But in the interest of a smaller toiletry bag and a less time-consuming travel routine, I have been testing the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel.

Admittedly, I was hesitant to try it as previous gels have left my hair hard and crunchy. But, I was pleasantly surprised by the no-crunch feel post-use and the immense curl definition I experienced, sans frizz — the formula is infused with sericin, a silk-based protein that seals the hair cuticle to keep frizz at bay. I credit this feeling to the addition of wheat protein that reduces hair porosity and tangles, allowing for more manageable curls that are healthy and shiny. 

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

Ulta

Shop now: $50; ulta.com

I use the Ouidad gel on both wash days and refresh days by raking it into damp hair via sections. With my fingers, I go from roots to ends to make sure each section is sealed. Lastly, I let my hair air dry or diffuse it for more definition

The product has a UV-filter to keep out environmental aggressors like heat, humidity, rain, sweat, dirt, and pollution. I’ve brought it to multiple cities: Mexico City, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Miami, New Orleans, Florence, and Paris, and regardless of each destination’s climate, have not experienced a single curl out of place or frizz up. It’s seriously a miracle product. 

I’m not alone in my love for the curl gel; Ulta shoppers also rave about the high-quality results. “My hair normally does not hold a curl very long,” said one. “Using this product, it really, really holds my curls and keeps frizz at bay. It also protects against heat for thermal protection.” Another shopper praised it for travel: “I brought this stuff with me on a recent trip to Disney World… This product kept me from getting the dreaded frizz halo.”

The Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel will quickly become your new frizz-free hair staple. Buy a full-size bottle for $50 on Ulta today, or my preference, a travel-size option for $10.

