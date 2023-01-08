Weekly Use of This Clarifying Shampoo Soothed My Irritated, Flaky Scalp

It’s easy to overlook just how effective shampoo can be. As someone with curly hair, I find myself focusing my attention and money on leave-in conditioners, masks, and styling products, But every once in a while, a shampoo will make its way into my shower and remind me that it can do just as much, if not more, than all those products. Such is the case with Ouai’s Detox Shampoo.

This shampoo claims to clarify your strands and scalp, removing dirt, oil, and product buildup to reveal stronger and healthier hair — and it does exactly that with two key ingredients: apple cider vinegar and keratin. The former exfoliates hair from buildup and dandruff and the latter softens, smooths, and strengthens hair.

Ouai Detox Shampoo is above everything else, a time saver. I only shampoo my hair twice a week: Once with this shampoo and once with something run-of-the-mill (i.e. non-clarifying). It makes my often itchy scalp less irritated, reduces flakiness (which I find mortifying), makes my hair look fuller and shinier, and effectively removes product buildup so old, it possibly contains fossilized material.

Ouai was founded by Jen Atkin, the celebrity hairstylist behind the lustrous tresses of the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and basically every other celebrity you could possibly think of. Everyone she works with has hair so silky and healthy, it checks out that this shampoo does so much so well.

Besides a stamp of approval from myself (a very picky beauty editor), over 2,000 cumulative shoppers across Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta have given the Ouai Detox Shampoo a five-star rating. Reviewers say that while $30 is expensive for a shampoo, it’s a concentrated formula that works so efficiently, you don’t have to use it very often. A five-star reviewer wrote, “After one use, this product has left my hair feeling clean like never before… I was struggling with greasy hair hours after washing my hair. I can now go two to three days without washing it. I only use this product once a week, but [it] has already made a big difference.”

Head to Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta for a shampoo that will truly knock your socks off. And if you’re already a fan, I found it to be incredibly cost-efficient to invest in two larger value-size options: 16 ounces (available at Sephora) and 32 ounces (Sephora and Amazon).