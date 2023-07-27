People Can’t Stop Commenting on My Baby-Soft Skin Thanks to 2 Gentle Exfoliators I Use Religiously

After back-to-back trips in the last few weeks, I was in serious need of a post-work happy hour with my friends. When I met up with the girls, we went around and hugged, and mid-embrace, my friend pulled back and said, "your skin is so soft” (and another friend leaned over and said she was thinking the same thing). TBH, I have to boast a little. I know it’s that good — and it’s all thanks to a habit I have become a stickler for: exfoliating. For many women, this is a once-in-a-while step that you take during your "everything showers" or on special occasions, but for me, it's a part of my everyday routine. I bounce between a physical and chemical exfoliant, but Osea's newest launch has consolidated all my products down to one and has become the secret to my baby-smooth skin.

A staple physical exfoliator that has been living in my shower is Osea's Salts of the Earth Body Scrub, which was also deemed InStyle's Best Natural Body Scrub of 2023. It's a gentle physical exfoliant that's great for all skin types and is composed of mineral salts that buff away dead skin leaving skin buttery smooth and soft. The scrub is also infused with shea butter and wild gigartina seaweed, which hydrates dry skin. And while it does offer a light floral lavender scent, it isn't overpowering and doesn't linger on the skin.

Salts of the Earth Body Scrub

Ulta

Before use, I give it a good stir because when it sits in the shower, it can begin to separate. I then scoop out about a tablespoon and apply it to my legs, arms, hands, and bum, focusing on rough patches like knees and elbows. It applies evenly and glides effortlessly across the skin without being abrasive. When I step out of the shower after using this, I can dry off and slip straight into my pajamas without applying lotion because it doesn't leave my skin feeling dry and stripped.

Osea's Undaria Cleansing Body Polish has changed how I go about my shower routine. While I have been devoted to my Salts of the Earth Body Scrub, I have upgraded to their three-in-one body polish. It acts as both a chemical and physical exfoliator and a cleanser. Once wet, it has a gel-to-milk-like texture that stimulates cell renewal while buffing away textured and rough skin.

Per the brand, the star ingredient, Undaria seaweed, helps nourish the skin with amino acids, while the kiwi AHA-infused rice microparticles physically and chemically remove dead skin. And similar to its predecessor, the sunflower seed oil, rich with vitamin E, helps nourish and moisturize the skin in a way that feels like you're already wearing lotion. I only use the body polish two to three days a week to prevent skin irritation, and I use this without the physical scrub.

Undaria Cleansing Body Polish

Ulta

I often reach for the body polish on lazy days because I can cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize all in one step. Applying the scrub to the body is like a spa-like experience. It lathers nicely and gently exfoliates while sending you on an aromatic beach vacation with its light floral and fruity scent (and a little goes a long way). A bonus is you get what you pay for: $48 may seem steep, but even daily use of Osea's jars last me over six months. When I am all dried off, I apply sunscreen and avoid layering any other topical chemical lotions after use.

Undaria Collagen Body Lotion

Ulta

Undaria Algae Body Oil