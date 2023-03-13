This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023

These aren’t your average blooms.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Oscars Rosette Trend
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amanda Lauro

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking — at least the new oversized iteration we’ve been seeing everywhere, especially on last night’s Oscars 2023 red carpet. Trust us, this is one trend you’ll absolutely want to get in on, as it’s fresh, fun, and blooming big time for spring 2023.

Floral prints are one thing. They can be hard to wear, hard to pair with other patterns, and easily fall flat against other spring trends. Rosettes, however, are the complete opposite — they’re fun, they’re easier to wear than you might think, and they’re anything but, well, flat. That’s because the rosette trend refers to the use of large (or small) appliquéd florals sewn onto everything from bodysuits, headbands, shoes, and, the most obvious canvas, dresses, as evident at the 95th Academy Awards. 

Stars like Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh, Suki Waterhouse, and Cara Delevingne really leaned into this spring 2023 trend that was also all over the runways during fashion month. Designers like Sandy Liang turned up the rosettes in New York while Prada made a case for the pretty detailing during its Milan Fashion Week show; each offered a slightly different approach on how to wear these new florals for spring, but the impact was all the same. Adorned, sculptural florals, of all shapes and sizes, are in, and they’re here to make fashion exactly what it should be: fun.

NIKKI LUND Allison Rosette Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Alice + Olivia Kemberly Rosette Silk Minidress

Saks 5th Ave

Shop now: $1,295; saksfifthavenue.com

Sho TADASHI SHOJI Big Rosette Short Sleeve Sheath Dress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

Unlike traditional spring florals, rosettes feel a bit more artistic — in my opinion, at least — and thus, are also more impactful when it comes to their presence in the fashion world. Maybe it's their 3D nature that makes them like work of art, but there’s no denying that the decorative blooms take everything to another level of opulence. Take this simple bodysuit, for example — it still feels chic and timeless, but the addition of the rosette on the neckline adds a trend-forward element that’s certain to garner you endless compliments. 

The nice thing about this spring 2023 trend is that it’s also totally versatile; you can wear it on the red carpet as evident at the Oscars, but you can also work it into your day-to-day attire, too. And as the detailing continues to bloom in popularity, more brands will unveil their own take, which means more options for you. 

For now, shop some of our favorite rosette pieces to work this big spring trend into your own wardrobe. I’m eyeing this bright red satin top. Which one will you get?

ASOS Rosette One-Shoulder Satin Crop Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com 

Karen Millen Chiffon Corsage Ruffle Blouse

Karen Millen

Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); karenmillen.com

MARA HOFFMAN Rosie Rosette Organic Cotton Bra Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $236 (Originally $295); nordstrom.com

Aiifos Camila Rosette Satin Bustier

Saks 5th Ave

Shop now: $398; saksfifthavenue.com

Cinq Ã  Sept Jennie Rosette Halter Dress Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales

Shop now: $595; bloomingdales.com

House of CB Caterina Floral Embellished Cutout Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $239; nordstrom.com

SANDY LIANG Symone Floral AppliquÃ© Satin Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $595; nordstrom.com

Jennifer Behr Triple Rosette Veil Headband

Saks 5th Ave

Shop now: $350; saksfifthavenue.com

HELSI Hilma Floral AppliquÃ© Sequin Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $535; nordstrom.com

