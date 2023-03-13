Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29

Hollywood’s biggest night has come and gone once again. The 95th Academy Awards was one for the books being a star-studded evening that was not only incident-free, but also a giant step in history with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress. And as your resident fashion editor, you know I was gawking over each and every evening look. Just about every major trend was spotted on the red — er, champagne — carpet. One peek and you’d see preppy rosettes, Cinderella-esque gowns, and nipple-bearing slips. But one glamorous style stood out from the rest: sequins.

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Olsen, and more were all seen wearing the blinged-out trend, while Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis even donned her own sheer version. Not to mention, Salma Hayek opted for an orange dress reminiscent of Emily Blunt’s premiere gown, while Kate Hudson’s chunky bejeweled piece stole the show.

Shop the Sequin Trend Starting at $29

It comes as no surprise that each of these ladies gravitated toward the statement style; it elevates any look, draws attention, and is a timeless choice no matter your age. My family is proof of that, as I recently wore sequins for my birthday, my mom frequently wears them out, and my grandma dons them to family parties — that’s three generations worth of sparkles. Better yet, sequins are simple to style. You can wear them alone, tone them down with jeans, or dress them up with a pair of heels.



Getty Images

Though I have to tell you: Sequins aren’t anything new. This trend dates back to the early 2000s, where everything loud and bright reigned supreme. Just look at Pamela Anderson’s silver embellished two-piece or Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday ‘fit for proof. But now, sequins are fully back, baby, and I want them all.

Best of all, this glittery trend doesn’t have to set you back by much. Even with some of the biggest names in Hollywood claiming the trend as their own, I was able to find a wide range of pieces starting at just $29, from mini dresses to tank tops to skirts and jumpsuits. Keep reading to shop some of my top sequined picks.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $84; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $240; nordstrom.com

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $350; saksfifthavenue.com

Amazon

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

