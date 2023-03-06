The 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bag Has a Whopping Six-Figure Value

Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Basset will be taking home this year's lavish swag bag.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
March 6, 2023
The film industry's most prestigious night of awards season — the cream of the crop, the award show to end all award shows, the big kahuna — is just around the corner. All of the biggest names in Hollywood will be stepping onto the sacred red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on March 12 for the 2023 Oscars. Among this year's illustrious nominees are Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, mother monster Lady Gaga, and the queen Rihanna, so we're anticipating a very entertaining, and perhaps even meme-worthy show (just hopefully without any slaps this time).

While we wait with bated breath for the all the glitz and glamour of the big evening (and for the gold men to be handed out), Distinctive Assets is sharing what some of the lucky contenders will be walking away with in their goodie bags this year. In case you're unfamiliar, every year, the company gifts all the top acting and directing nominees (this year's lineup includes Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg) with it Everyone Wins gift bag.

Oscar Gold Man Statue

Getty Images

The favors seem to get even more outrageous with every passing awards season, and the 2023 package is valued at a whopping six-figures, with plots of land in Australia, luxury vacations to Italy and Canada, Art Lipo body sculpting, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and more lavish items. So, even if the artist isn't walking away with the golden trophy, it's safe to say they are not going home empty handed.

"We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a press release. "While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

The 2023 "swag bag" will also include skincare products from Miage, luggage and flip-flops from Havaianas, hair restoration services from Bauman Medical, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA, as well as other beauty and lifestyle gifts from Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness, All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction, NaturGeeks, Rareté Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, Oxygenetix, THE FOOTCLOUD, Mahara Mindfulness, and The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, just to name a few.

Nominees will also receive an array of food and beverage gifts from brands like Tranquini, Ysidro, Opopop, Good Girl Chocolate, Frontera Wines, CLIF, blanc par rouGe, Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila, and more.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win/win,” Fary adds. “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics.”

