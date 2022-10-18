This Unreleased Cleanser-Serum Saved My Skin — and InStyle Readers Can Buy It Before Anyone Else

The 2-in-1 product replaces my entire routine on lazy days.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This 2-in-1 Serum Cleanser is the Most Innovative Skincare Product I've Tried in Years
Photo:

Orpheus/ InStyle

I love a skincare ingredient that is in itself onomatopoeia — when its name mirrors its benefits and purpose. One that always comes to mind is the resurrection flower, found in many skincare products — especially anti-aging ones. It’s also the hero ingredient in Orpheus’ range of products, a lineup that now includes the Resurrection Serum Slip Cleanser. The multifaceted product launches on October 19, but InStyle readers, exclusively, can shop it today via a special link. 

The resurrection flower is known for being rich in polyphenols that retain the skin’s moisture and health, even in extreme conditions. Its extract is the basis of the brand’s proprietary Orpheus Flower Cell Peptide Complex, which encourages skin to heal, strengthen, firm up, and glow, despite all the stressors and pollution your epidermis faces. The signature ingredient is aided by lactic acid, snow mushroom extract, and a mineral complex that, together, clarify, exfoliate, plump, and improve your skin’s barrier function to better retain moisture. 

Orpheus Serum Slip Cleanser

Orpheus

Shop now: $48; orpheus-skin.com

Before trying it, my expectations were pretty mixed. On one hand, how transformative can a face wash actually be? And on the other, the idea of a 2-in-1 cleanser serum is incredibly innovative and intriguing. After using it for a few weeks, I can definitely say I’m impressed.

I expect a face wash to rid my skin of oil, germs, and acne-causing bacteria or dirt that accumulated through the day or overnight. I would also like for it to completely remove my makeup, but being that I like to double-cleanse, I consider that goal a stretch for just one product (if I’m wearing makeup before my usual PanOxyl, I’ll use Kiramoon’s Ceramide Cleanser). This is all to say that I am somewhat shaken by how multifaceted and effective the Orpheus Serum Slip is. 

It is a one-and-done face wash that replaces my entire skincare routine on lazy nights. I pump it into my hands, add a tiny bit of water, and lather it into a silky foam as I work it across my face. When I wash it off, not only is my skin clean, but it also feels as though I’ve used a toner or serum in addition to a milky and nourishing cleanser. My skin looks dewy and plump, yet not oily, and it’s incredibly soft and hydrated to the touch. 

It’s a pretty shockingly innovative way to condense and enrich your skincare routine for firmer, plumper, and more hydrated skin — which we could all probably use as the cold weather begins to suck out our epidermis’ moisture. Head to Orpheus to shop the $48 Serum Slip Cleanser before anyone else. 

Shop More Recent Beauty Launches: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 14 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
thanks to an exclusive discount this dry-skin saving serum is just $12
This Serum Uses an Ingredient 10x More Moisturizing Than Hyaluronic Acid, and We Have an Exclusive Discount
CLEAN SLATE: MARA Flower Acid Algae Serum Launch
Finally, a Chemical Exfoliant That Won't Dry Out Your Skin
This Humble Flower Is the Anti-Aging Ingredient Missing from Your Skincare Routine
This Humble Flower Is the Anti-Aging Ingredient Missing from Your Skincare Routine
Merit Serum Launch
The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product
This New Serum Mist from a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Revives my Skin from Its Mid Day Slump
This New Serum Mist From a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Is the Skincare Step I Didn’t Know I Was Missing
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Nicole Kidman's nighttime skincare routine is surprisingly only $40
The Anti-Aging Brand Nicole Kidman Uses for “Smooth and Hydrated” Skin Starts at Just $20
This Hydrating Cleanser Feels Like a Car Wash for My Skin
This Hydrating Cleanser Feels Like a Car Wash for My Skin
Green Tea Is Good for Skin, But Is It Better to Drink It or Use Topically?
You Should Look for Green Tea In Your Skincare Products
Rosie HW Rose Inc
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Brand Doubles as Skincare — and Everything’s on Sale for 25% Off
How InStyle Beauty Editors Transition Their Skincare Routines for Fall
How Our Beauty Editors Transition Their Skincare Routines for Cooler Weather
Byoma
TikTok Is Obsessed With This Ceramide-Based Skincare — and It Just Launched at Ulta Starting at $13
Mom Favorite Serum Exclusive Discount
My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers 
Oprah-Approved Philosophy Products are on Sale at Ulta For Their 21 Days of Beauty
You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Nab the Nighttime Version of This Oprah-Approved Moisturizer for 50% Off