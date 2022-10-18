I love a skincare ingredient that is in itself onomatopoeia — when its name mirrors its benefits and purpose. One that always comes to mind is the resurrection flower, found in many skincare products — especially anti-aging ones. It’s also the hero ingredient in Orpheus’ range of products, a lineup that now includes the Resurrection Serum Slip Cleanser. The multifaceted product launches on October 19, but InStyle readers, exclusively, can shop it today via a special link.

The resurrection flower is known for being rich in polyphenols that retain the skin’s moisture and health, even in extreme conditions. Its extract is the basis of the brand’s proprietary Orpheus Flower Cell Peptide Complex, which encourages skin to heal, strengthen, firm up, and glow, despite all the stressors and pollution your epidermis faces. The signature ingredient is aided by lactic acid, snow mushroom extract, and a mineral complex that, together, clarify, exfoliate, plump, and improve your skin’s barrier function to better retain moisture.

Orpheus

Shop now: $48; orpheus-skin.com

Before trying it, my expectations were pretty mixed. On one hand, how transformative can a face wash actually be? And on the other, the idea of a 2-in-1 cleanser serum is incredibly innovative and intriguing. After using it for a few weeks, I can definitely say I’m impressed.

I expect a face wash to rid my skin of oil, germs, and acne-causing bacteria or dirt that accumulated through the day or overnight. I would also like for it to completely remove my makeup, but being that I like to double-cleanse, I consider that goal a stretch for just one product (if I’m wearing makeup before my usual PanOxyl, I’ll use Kiramoon’s Ceramide Cleanser). This is all to say that I am somewhat shaken by how multifaceted and effective the Orpheus Serum Slip is.

It is a one-and-done face wash that replaces my entire skincare routine on lazy nights. I pump it into my hands, add a tiny bit of water, and lather it into a silky foam as I work it across my face. When I wash it off, not only is my skin clean, but it also feels as though I’ve used a toner or serum in addition to a milky and nourishing cleanser. My skin looks dewy and plump, yet not oily, and it’s incredibly soft and hydrated to the touch.

It’s a pretty shockingly innovative way to condense and enrich your skincare routine for firmer, plumper, and more hydrated skin — which we could all probably use as the cold weather begins to suck out our epidermis’ moisture. Head to Orpheus to shop the $48 Serum Slip Cleanser before anyone else.