Orlando Bloom Said His Relationship With Katy Perry Can Be "Really Challenging"

"There's definitely never a dull moment."

Published on February 16, 2023 @ 04:22PM
Orlando Bloom and his wife, Katy Perry, may look like the perfect couple — especially when Perry does things like hand out awards to his ex, Miranda Kerr — but in a new interview, Bloom insists that everything isn't as glamorous and great as it look to the outside world. He admitted that because they're both famous and famous in different ways, sometimes things can be difficult. In fact, he said that there are moments when their relationship can be "really challenging."

"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom told Flaunt. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he added, "[But] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Bloom and Perry got engaged back in February 2019 and that same year, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August. Bloom and Kerr share a son, 12-year-old Flynn.

Perry said something similar in an interview with Vogue India, explaining that they "hold each other accountable" in the relationship.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do," she said. "It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

