Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry “Are Very Blessed” With Their Daughter

He shared Daisy Dove is “big, strong, and healthy.”

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 03:44PM
Orlando Bloom FORM

Orlando Bloom is offering a rare glimpse into his new chapter of fatherhood with his young but mighty daughter Daisy Dove. On Wednesday, the actor shared with People that, despite his daughter’s young age of two, he feels she is growing up fast and is his number one supporter.

"She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that," Bloom told the outlet through his partnership with Form Nutrition. "And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed."

Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, on Aug. 26, 2020, and ever since, they have been a united force through thick and thin. Bloom credits his fiancée as his "biggest fan" and support system.

Katy Perry Called Out Orlando Bloom Over His Vacation Photos on Instagram

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?," he told the publication. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in, and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Aside from being a proud father of two (he shares son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr), Bloom is adding Chief Wellness Officer to his list of accolades. He’s teamed up with the aforementioned nutrition brand to launch the company's sustainable, plant-based protein powder and vegan multivitamins in the United States. And who better to lead the initiative than Bloom who always makes wellness a priority.

Orlando Bloom FORM

Tristan Kallas

"I have a daily routine and part of that is I work out, I try to move my body every day. I try to have a positive attitude towards that and health and wellness at all times," Bloom said. "I have a great list of recipes for how I like to use Form in my daily routine and just a flavor thing as much as it is a product. It's simply a product that I really love and enjoy and I'm seeing the results. I see the results in the gym, I see the results in my life, I see the results in my well-being, in my mental health."

Related Articles
Penn Badgley Tonight Show
Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey
And Just Like That
Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Lindsay Lohan Christian Siriano NYFW 2023
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Nicola Peltz Addressed Those Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors
Nicola Peltz Addressed Those Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Says the Weirdest Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried Is Rectal Ozone Therapy
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’
Salma Hayek 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek Shared the Most Relatable Oscars Getting Ready Video
Camila Mendes In My Tabby Coach Campaign
Camila Mendes on Coach, ‘Riverdale,’ and Wearing Her Undies on the Street
Martha Stewart 2016 Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands, and Richard Sands
Martha Stewart Shared a Rare Photo of Her Granddaughter at Her Birthday Party
Kendall Jenner VF Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Mermaid Gown to the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party
Rihanna
Rihanna Changed Into a Bump-Baring Cropped Faux-Fur Stole at the Oscars
Oscar's Couples Red Carpet Roundup
All the PDA Moments You Missed at the 2023 Oscars
Ke Huy Quan Oscars 2023 Speech
Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech Celebrated the American Dream
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Supported His Oscar-Nominated Sister at the 2023 Academy Awards
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2019 Met Gala
Fans Think Miley Cyrus Addressed That Liam Hemsworth Drama in a New Song