Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry “Are Very Blessed” With Their Daughter

Orlando Bloom is offering a rare glimpse into his new chapter of fatherhood with his young but mighty daughter Daisy Dove. On Wednesday, the actor shared with People that, despite his daughter’s young age of two, he feels she is growing up fast and is his number one supporter.

"She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that," Bloom told the outlet through his partnership with Form Nutrition. "And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed."

Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, on Aug. 26, 2020, and ever since, they have been a united force through thick and thin. Bloom credits his fiancée as his "biggest fan" and support system.

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?," he told the publication. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in, and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Aside from being a proud father of two (he shares son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr), Bloom is adding Chief Wellness Officer to his list of accolades. He’s teamed up with the aforementioned nutrition brand to launch the company's sustainable, plant-based protein powder and vegan multivitamins in the United States. And who better to lead the initiative than Bloom who always makes wellness a priority.

Tristan Kallas

"I have a daily routine and part of that is I work out, I try to move my body every day. I try to have a positive attitude towards that and health and wellness at all times," Bloom said. "I have a great list of recipes for how I like to use Form in my daily routine and just a flavor thing as much as it is a product. It's simply a product that I really love and enjoy and I'm seeing the results. I see the results in the gym, I see the results in my life, I see the results in my well-being, in my mental health."