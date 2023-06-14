The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale

Sadly, there’s no magical solution to reverse the aging process — if there were, we’d be first in line. The good news is that there are helpful skincare products that can improve skin elasticity and provide a youthful glow while minimizing wrinkles and fine lines for an overall healthy complexion.

One skincare item to grab for its anti-aging benefits is the Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum, and right now, it’s 25 percent off. It features a blend of ingredients like hyaluronic acid that plumps the skin and locks in hydration, niacinamide that evens out skin tone, and anogeissus — a botanical that minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to its impressive list of anti-aging properties, thousands of shoppers gave it rave reviews.

Whether you’re looking to achieve smoother skin, minimize pores, or reduce the look of wrinkles, this serum claims to do all three and more. While the serum typically shows improvements after four to six weeks of consistent use, many people noticed a difference in their skin within two weeks, and some even saw results in just a few days.

One 24-year-old shopper was “considering getting Botox” to reduce forehead wrinkles but stopped when they noticed fine lines diminishing and “improved skin elasticity” after using the serum two times a day for two weeks. Another customer called it “Botox in a bottle” and advised, “A little goes a long way.” One shopper said their Botox injections usually cost up to $600, but since using the serum for a month, their plastic surgeon “couldn’t believe [their] skin” and said they only needed Botox on one line.

Aside from improving fine lines, reviewers also praised the serum for tackling other skin concerns. One reviewer said it “restored calmness” to their skin, adding that the serum also provided “the glow” and hydration they desired. Another person saw their “pores reduced” significantly and also mentioned that the product left their skin “feeling fresh and soft.”

For your own bottle of Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum, head over to Origins while it’s currently 25 percent off, and leave the thought of Botox in the rearview mirror.