I Use Christie Brinkley's On-Sale Secret for “Fresh” Makeup, and My Skin Looks Airbrushed

After many years of wearing makeup, I’ve learned that products only look as good as what you use to apply them. While I’ve tried several methods — makeup brushes, my bare hands, and sponges — I’ve found that I always come back to one applicator for its consistency in giving me airbrushed results every time.

The Original Beautyblender sponge is a staple in my makeup bag and many others' (it’s a top-selling, shopper-loved applicator for a reason), and it’s currently on sale at Ulta Beauty for 20 percent off. Supermodel Christie Brinkley is also a fan of the applicator for getting her makeup looking “fresh, fast” with an overall smooth finish.

Ulta

I always assumed that I had to be either a brush or a sponge girl, but it turns out I’m both. The combination has been amazing for my overall makeup application as I continue to adapt my beauty routine to my aging skin. During the summer, when I want a little less coverage, I love opting solely for the Beautyblender to apply foundation. To use it, I moisten the sponge, squeeze out any excess water, and bounce it across my skin to press and blend my foundation, concealer, and any cream products I place on top, like blush, bronzer, or highlighter.

On the days that I want fuller coverage, I apply my foundation initially with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Complexion Duo Brush and then finish with the damp Beautyblender for an airbrushed appearance that looks professionally done. The teardrop shape is helpful for tackling different areas of the face. I utilize the pointy side for blending in concealer under the eye and for precise contouring to ensure I get a cleaner edge for the hollows of my cheeks. The round side is my go-to for all-over blending, especially on larger areas like my cheeks and forehead. This process, combined with the Duo Brush, gives me a flawless, fresh-faced complexion every time.

The l foam sponge is super versatile and isn’t just for foundation and concealer. It’s also beloved for “baking” — aka utilizing excess powder for longer base makeup staying power — and can be used both dry or damp. It’s also extremely helpful for cleaning up little mistakes, like soaking up any extra foundation or smoothing out harsh contour lines.

With hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers agree that the Original Beautyblender is “worth the hype.” One reviewer has “14 makeup sponges” by the brand and said after using many other kinds, they “always come back to these.” Another shopper noted that it doesn’t matter if the products they’re applying are high-end or from a drugstore brand, the sponge makes their “makeup look flawless” every single time.

To grab your own Beautyblender sponge while it’s on sale, head over to Ulta Beauty, and be sure to snag the Liquid Blendercleanser to rinse and clean your sponges so they last you a long time.