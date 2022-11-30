This Hair Stylist-Approved Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Volumizes My Fine, Stick-Straight Strands

I first discovered Oribe’s award-winning haircare line at a salon almost 10 years ago. I instantly fell in love with the shampoo that my stylist used, from its signature Oribe scent (even Meghan Markle is a fan) to how much volume it gave my fine, stick-straight hair. My stylist recommended it for my hair type since I have such limp locks, don’t suffer from super dry strands, and am always begging for more body when I walk out the door. To this day, Oribe’s Shampoo for Magnificent Volume is the only shampoo I rely on for major volume.

At $46 a bottle, the Oribe shampoo is a bit of a splurge, but it’s totally worth it. If you’re not convinced, a little trick I learned from my stylist can also help make it last longer: You can use a cheaper shampoo for your first wash to get oils and product build-up out, and use your nicer shampoo (in this case, the Oribe one) for your second wash. Since I wash my hair every other day, I find it needs that second scrub, but when it’s time to use the Magnificent Volume shampoo, all I need is about a quarter-sized dollop for my long hair and end up with tons of suds.

Shop now: $46; nordstrom.com and oribe.com

One of my favorite things about the shampoo is its intoxicating Côte d’Azur scent that Oribe is known for. It combines notes of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood, which is basically like getting a dose of the French Riviera in the shower. Not only that, but the formula is paraben- and sulfate-free and safe for all hair types, including color and keratin-treated hair. Made with body-building polymers and keratin proteins, the shampoo works to plump strands and energize hair follicles. The formula also contains Oribe’s signature complex of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower, which help to protect your hair against the elements, defend against oxidative stress and photoaging, and prevent the deterioration of natural keratin. Every time I see my hair stylist she always tells me my hair is very healthy, and I credit this shampoo for helping with it.

It goes without saying that the Magnificent Volume shampoo is a shopper favorite, too. “This shampoo is the best. Even though it is expensive, a little goes a long way, and the bottle lasts me for months,” one Nordstrom customer raved. “I have tried others, but always come back to this. I have baby fine hair with a slight natural wave, and this helps give a little extra volume that my hair needs.” Another customer with flat hair said that the shampoo “plumps” each strand effectively so that their hair is no longer “laying flat” against their scalp. “I’ve dealt with this for months [and] this Oribe shampoo is perfect for my problem. My hair is fluffy and holds curl,” they wrote.

Ready for thicker, fuller hair? Add the Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume to your cart ASAP.

