This Restorative Shampoo That's Used in High-End Salons Is My Secret to Healthy Hair — and It's 20% Off

It’s seriously transformed my hair.

Published on November 26, 2022

I hate washing my hair. Yep, I said it. It’s the absolute worst, and I will do almost anything to avoid it — three days of ponytails and buns, rescheduling social obligations, pretending my Zoom camera “just suddenly stopped working,” really, you name it. At odds with my contempt of shampooing, however, is my job as a beauty editor, for which I’m tasked with trying thousands of new haircare products a year. Even if I were to miraculously change my ways and start washing my hair every single day, I still wouldn’t have the time to try all the shampoos and conditioners that cross my desk. 

But for the last year or so, I’ve been putting off those trials for another reason: I found a hair-washing duo that not only leaves my hair clean, moisturized, repaired, and protected from damage, but it actually keeps it that way for days, until my next wash. The miracle products in question, you ask? Well, perhaps to the surprise of no one familiar with the brand, they’re Oribe’s Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner.

Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo

Shop now: $39 (Originally $49); oribe.com

Gold Lust Repair and Restore Conditioner

Oribe

Shop now: $42 (Originally $52); oribe.com

I first tried the pair last year, when, like all my great beauty discoveries, I was testing them out for a story. What I didn’t realize at the time was that the Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner would soon score a permanent spot in my shower and in my haircare routine. When I massaged the Oribe shampoo into my strands, it truly felt like I was leaving my New York City shower bath with bad water pressure and entering an upscale salon with indulgent washing basins and expert hair professionals. It offered the perfect amount of sudsyness, it smelled good, and even after one quick wash, my hair felt noticeably better.

Then came the conditioner. And reader, when I say it was life-changing, I really am not hyperbolizing. Both products contain Oribe’s signature bio-restorative complex (made up of plant collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide), which deeply nourished my locks and got to the very root of it to strengthen the hair cuticle from the inside out; additionally, the Mediterranean cypress extract and argan oil added a much-needed layer of moisture and shine. What really impressed me, though, was the conditioner’s lasting effect; usually, hydrating products make my hair look great for a day but lead to oiliness in the two or three days that follow. The Oribe Gold Lust Conditioner did not fall into that category, and in fact, I’d argue it actually helped my hair extend the time between washes.

Needless to say, I have been using the Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner ever since, and I’ve been more loyal to the duo than I, someone who’s supposed to constantly try new products, should even admit. Oribe’s power couple is worth it even at its regular price, but this weekend, they’re 20 percent off, along with the rest of the Gold Lust collection. So, if you want to up your hair game — and do so at a discount — you better act fast; I know I’ll be stocking up on the liter bottles myself.

