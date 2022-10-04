This Organic Face Oil Gives Me a Summer Glow All Year Long

I’ve been lucky enough to sniff hundreds of gorgeous perfumes over the years, but few rival the smell of getting up close and personal with a blooming honeysuckle bush. I have a yellowed childhood memory of sneaking away during recess to do just that, breathing in the heady fragrance and enjoying the warm Maryland breeze as insects buzzed. Thankfully, one skincare brand’s done its best to bottle that type of moment.

I’ll be honest: I can’t say The Organic Skin Co.’s The Good Oil is as good as sucking on a silky honeysuckle flower, but then, nothing is (it’s a top-tier human experience). But after using a sample of the face oil courtesy of the brand for the last month, I’m thoroughly impressed by not just its delicate smell, but how soft and smooth it leaves my skin.

I’m not surprised, because included in the glass bottle — which comes in compostable packaging — is jojoba, almond, apricot, and sunflower oil. Jojoba oil is my dry, sensitive skin’s best friend, especially when warm weather fades into fall and my pores basically cry from the loss of humidity; the oil is anti-inflammatory, rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, and almost identical to human sebum.

Heaped on top of the oil base are extracts from turmeric, calendula, rosemary, and honeysuckle. As dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara previously told InStyle, turmeric in particular is an overachiever: Its anti-inflammatory nature helps with acne, eczema, and psoriasis, and its antioxidants can help with sun damage, uneven skin tones, and aging.

Thanks to those additions, the oil is one of the only products I use at night, and I haven’t seen my summer glow dim even as the skies turn gray. On Amazon, other users agreed that the combination is “extremely moisturizing” yet lightweight, and has created “quite a difference” in their skin’s texture. It’s also “definitely anti-aging” and smoothes fine lines, per reviewers at the brand’s website; as one fan noted, it almost completely removed a scar on their hand, and their skin looked 10 years younger after use.

As it just so happens, The Organic Skin Co.’s The Good Oil is 20 percent off with a coupon at Amazon right now, so if you’re in the mood for a little bottled brightness, now’s the time. Get it for $28.

