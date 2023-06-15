Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfy Bike Shorts “Have the Perfect Fit,” and You Can Get Them for $10 Apiece

It’s hard to imagine a time when bike shorts weren’t my most-beloved wardrobe staple, but as an admitted latecomer to trend, it wasn’t until a few summers ago that I first tried them out. Now, my drawer full of comfortable leggings has been replaced by bike shorts — and I’m always on the lookout for new styles to add to the rotation. So, naturally, when I saw Amazon shoppers calling this three-pack of bike shorts their “favorite shorts ever,” I knew they had to be good. And right now, you can get them on sale for $30 — just $10 apiece.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $52); amazon.com



Made from a blend of nylon and polyester, more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have already given the shorts a five-star rating, with thousands leaving rave reviews. The seamless bike shorts feature a ribbed design and high-waisted, compressive fit, plus they come in dozens of color combinations and sizes small through large. Because they’re made with a sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric, shoppers are particularly reaching for them as summer temperatures rise.

“I wear them all the time in this summer heat!” said one five-star reviewer who is looking “to buy more in different colors.” “They’re true to size and the colors were exactly like the photos,” they added.

Being on the shorter side, finding the right length of shorts was always my barrier to embracing the trend, but according to another Amazon reviewer, this pair is something like the Goldilocks of bike shorts: just right. “These have the perfect fit,” they said, noting that the shorts are “not too long, but also aren't too short,” lending to a “super comfortable” feel. “I have bought multiple packs because they are great for the gym, running, and any other activity,” the shopper noted.

Whether thrown on with an oversized graphic tee or worn under a dress to minimize chafing, I see this style being my new go to. If you’re ready to jump on the bike shorts bandwagon, head to Amazon to get a shopper-approved set of three while it’s on sale for $30.

