Oprah’s Favorite Flattering Pants Are 60% Off in Spanx’s Massive Sale-on-Sale

When Oprah speaks, we listen — especially every year when she shares a list of her favorite things. The brand that always makes the cut? Spanx. It’s no wonder why, as Spanx offers over 20 years of women-inspired fashion creation. Better yet, it’s the brand behind Oprah’s favorite pants — and the style is currently double discounted with an additional 30 percent off all sale items using an on-site code.

In 2019, Oprah shared that the Spanx Perfect Pant was one of her most-loved finds, and the four-pocket style is now on sale for $63. Available in black and navy, the pull-on bottoms smooth out the front, shape the body, and give your behind a lift. Four-way stretch allows for ultimate comfort, while faux front pockets and functional back pockets provide practical usage.

Spanx

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

Given their sleek silhouette, the pants can be dressed up or down with ease. Pair them with a simple tee, like this discounted seamless style, and some sneakers for a laid-back approach. Elevate the bottoms with a sleeveless bodysuit — also on sale — for a work-ready look. Or be like Oprah and reach for a classic white button-down.

Now a whopping 60 percent off, the Perfect Pant isn’t only loved by Oprah; InStyle editors are also fans, while shoppers have given the style over 580 five-star ratings. One reviewer called the pants “confidence-boosters,” saying they feel “so held-in,” “secure,” and “sexy” while wearing the bottoms. Another fan said they sculpt and give “a nice lift to the butt.” But most impressively, shoppers have worn them “all day” and “night,” from work events to concerts.

Scoop up a pair of Oprah’s favorite Perfect Pants before the secret sale wraps on January 11. Use code SALE at checkout to lock in the double discounts, and don’t forget to shop the entire sale section for even more fun savings.

