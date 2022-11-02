These Are the 3 Skincare Products Oprah Credits for Her Glow on Days She "Doesn’t Want to Wear Makeup”

Thank God for Oprah’s Favorite Things List. Without the annual roundup of products coveted and approved by the media mogul, holiday shopping and product vetting would be infinitely more difficult. Oprah’s picks aren’t just great for discovering new products, but also for vindicating your choices — such is the case with the Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare items that are included in 2022’s list.

“This is how I keep my skin glowing,” Oprah said to O Magazine, referring to the luxe brand loved by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Kim Kardashian. Oprah mentioned three standout products — The Cleanser, The Enzyme Cleanser, and The Glow Drops — and we know that if they made the cut on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, they’ve got to be good.

The Cleanser

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and sephora.com

Oprah describes the cleanser as “a gentle foam that takes off all my makeup,” through a combination of pH balance-preserving, hydrating-yet-thoroughly cleansing ingredients that include aloe vera and purslane (an anti-inflammatory plant). It’s a simple yet effective product, according to Oprah and hundreds of five-star reviewers.

One Sephora shopper wrote, “I bought this cleanser for my mom and it works wonders. She struggles with redness and wrinkles and it cleared up her skin as well as tightened it. Her redness is no longer an issue.”

Another reviewer said, “fear not, dry skin friends, this will feel like a cloud, gently but effectively cleaning your face.” The shopper added that although it’s expensive, their bottle is still half-full after using one pump twice a day for over three months.

The Enzyme Cleanser

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and sephora.com

“[This is] a powder that I mix with water to exfoliate,” Oprah said. It starts as a fine-grained powder and transforms into foam when combined with water. This is powered by two types of enzymes that slough off dry and rough skin cells, while removing excess oil. There is also the antioxidant-rich ascorbic acid, which hydrates and firms skin.

One reviewer said that they’ve tested “dozens of products,” but Dr. Barbara Sturm’s is “heaven sent,” adding that “in about a week and a half, it cleared up my skin. No more congestion. It's been well-maintained too, meaning it hasn't come back. It's not harsh, it's effective, and to my surprise, it's made my skin brighter and has a nice healthy glow to it.” The shopper concluded, “it’s a bit pricey but totally worth it.”

The Glow Drops

Amazon

Shop now: $150; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and sephora.com

Up last is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops, which Oprah says she “loves the most and uses on days [she] doesn’t want to wear makeup.” It plays a big role in Oprah’s skincare routine and it does so through a combination of polygonum bistorta root, wild rose extract, purslane, and light-reflecting pigments.

The sum of those ingredients prevents and reduces wrinkles, revitalizes skin, and creates a glow in any part of your routine — after moisturizer, throughout the day, as a primer, on top of makeup as a highlighter, and any other way you prefer.

One reviewer said they started out with a sample and ended up buying a full size because “it blew [their] mind.” “The formula is magical since it’s light, it soaks into the skin and it gets along with other serums/moisturizers. The glow is so nice without enlarging pores,” the shopper explained.

Shop these Oprah-approved skincare picks on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Sephora before they sell out.