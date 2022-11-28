Shopping Don't Miss Cyber Monday Deals on Oprah’s Go-To Holiday Candle, Plus 10 More of Her Favorite Things The popular candle is back in stock and 25 percent off for a limited time. By Mary Honkus Mary Honkus Mary joined the InStyle team as a commerce editor in 2022 where she writes and edits evergreen beauty and fashion content. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a bachelor's in advertising and marketing communications, she started her career in publishing at Real Simple. Since then, Mary has also had her work featured in People and L'Oréal's Makeup.com & Skincare.com. When she's not trying out the latest makeup and skincare launches, she can be found exploring New York City's food scene, trying out a trendy workout class or traveling. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 @ 07:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours sifting through gift guides. I consider myself pretty good at gift-giving, but every now and then, I need some inspiration for those harder-to-shop-for people (like mom, in-laws, and realistically, even friends). Year after year, I find myself looking forward to Oprah’s Favorite Things list — between comfy loungewear, impeccable kitchen gadgets, and beauty essentials, I always find a few A+ gifts. Though there are so many things on the list this year to love, I find myself drawn to the blissfully simple Snif Old Saint Wick Candle. Old Saint Wick shouldn’t just be written off as another basic holiday scent — the pine and balsam-heavy fragrance has a level of warmth and brightness that other woody candles don’t capture. These layers are thanks to hints of sandalwood and fresh, airy apple blossoms that round out the aroma to create a cheery environment that will last you throughout the entire holiday season. The scent is the primary reason it initially landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, but another exemplary aspect is the size of the candle. Available two ways — a one-wick 8.5-ounce version that has a 50 hour burn time, and a four-wick 50-ounce giant with a 200-plus hour burn time — this candle can be used for years. Whether you want it to be your home’s signature holiday fragrance or burn it through the winter to keep the cozy vibes alive, there’s no better option in our (or Oprah’s) book. Luckily, through Cyber Monday, the beloved candle is 25 percent off. Oprah’s picks rarely stay in stock for long, so if this fan-favorite candle sells out, you can opt to preorder it and it will be shipped out by the end of November — just in time for the holidays. Use the code OPRAH at checkout, or you can shop it on Amazon, too. Shop now: $33 (Originally $44); snif.co Because Oprah’s favorites don’t stay in stock for very long, you’ll want to purchase whatever you have your eye on ASAP. Luckily, a few of her other must-haves are currently on sale, too — see some of our top picks, below. Ray-Ban Stories | Wayfarer Smart Glasses, $230 (Originally $329); amazon.com Queen Bee Body Butter Gift Set, $96 (Originally $120); amazon.com Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Tints, $70 (Originally $90); amazon.com Theragun Mini, $150 (Originally $199); amazon.com Costa Brazil Bath Salt Canister, $100 (Originally $125); amazon.com Grace Eleyae GE Adjustable Satin-Lined Headwrap Knot Turban, $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle, $239 (Originally $299); amazon.com Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack, $52 (Originally $65); amazon.com SHASHI Giselle Earrings, $66 (Originally $88); amazon.com Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops Advent Box, $160 (Originally $200); amazon.com Shop More Editor-Approved Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 20 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options Spanx Styles Loved by Oprah, Jennifer Garner, and Kylie Jenner Are 20% Off for the Next 24 Hours