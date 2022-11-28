Don't Miss Cyber Monday Deals on Oprah’s Go-To Holiday Candle, Plus 10 More of Her Favorite Things

I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours sifting through gift guides. I consider myself pretty good at gift-giving, but every now and then, I need some inspiration for those harder-to-shop-for people (like mom, in-laws, and realistically, even friends). Year after year, I find myself looking forward to Oprah’s Favorite Things list — between comfy loungewear, impeccable kitchen gadgets, and beauty essentials, I always find a few A+ gifts. Though there are so many things on the list this year to love, I find myself drawn to the blissfully simple Snif Old Saint Wick Candle.

Old Saint Wick shouldn’t just be written off as another basic holiday scent — the pine and balsam-heavy fragrance has a level of warmth and brightness that other woody candles don’t capture. These layers are thanks to hints of sandalwood and fresh, airy apple blossoms that round out the aroma to create a cheery environment that will last you throughout the entire holiday season.

The scent is the primary reason it initially landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, but another exemplary aspect is the size of the candle. Available two ways — a one-wick 8.5-ounce version that has a 50 hour burn time, and a four-wick 50-ounce giant with a 200-plus hour burn time — this candle can be used for years. Whether you want it to be your home’s signature holiday fragrance or burn it through the winter to keep the cozy vibes alive, there’s no better option in our (or Oprah’s) book.

Luckily, through Cyber Monday, the beloved candle is 25 percent off. Oprah’s picks rarely stay in stock for long, so if this fan-favorite candle sells out, you can opt to preorder it and it will be shipped out by the end of November — just in time for the holidays. Use the code OPRAH at checkout, or you can shop it on Amazon, too.

$33 (Originally $44)

Because Oprah's favorites don't stay in stock for very long, you'll want to purchase whatever you have your eye on ASAP. Luckily, a few of her other must-haves are currently on sale, too

