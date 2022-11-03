Shoppers Say They’ve “Never Felt So Confident” While Wearing These Oprah-Approved Leggings

Leave it to Oprah to kick off the holiday season with a bang. Just one day after Halloween, the media mogul released her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things List, and it’s full of thoughtful gift ideas in pretty much every category imaginable. In the fashion section, we immediately gravitated toward the high-waisted Girlfriend Collective leggings, which happen to be on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon.

Underneath each of the 104 products on her list, Oprah explained why she picked it and what she loves about it. She learned about the Girlfriend Collective leggings from her BFF Gayle King (major goals), and she loves that the brand is “making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL.” The leggings are “sweat-wicking” and “high-compression,” according to Oprah, so you can wear them for everything from a casual stroll to an intense workout.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $88); amazon.com

Another awesome feature of these leggings is that they’re made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles and 21 percent spandex. They have exposed seams down the legs, convenient side pockets, and a 23.75-inch inseam, and they’re available in five colors. While the style just landed on Amazon, they’re already the retailer’s number-one new release in the leggings category.

Oprah isn’t the only celebrity who swears by the sustainable activewear brand; stars like Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, and Madison Beer have all been spotted wearing Girlfriend Collective pieces. Not to mention, shoppers love them, too. One even said they’ve “never felt so confident in a set like this” while wearing the leggings. That’s all the convincing we need to grab a pair of leggings (or two) for both ourselves and the loved ones on our holiday lists.

Before word gets out about Amazon’s 20-percent-off sale on these Oprah-approved Girlfriend Collective leggings, be sure to add a few colors to your cart. You’ll be thanking yourself throughout the entire fall and winter season for investing in top-quality comfy pants.

