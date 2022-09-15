Oprah Winfrey Says Queen Elizabeth’s Death May Create an “Opportunity for Peacemaking” Between Prince Harry and Prince William

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped away from their royal duties back in March 2020, the couple’s relationship with the rest of the royal family (specifically Prince William and Kate Middleton) has been anything but smooth sailing. But now, Oprah Winfrey believes there may be a chance for the estranged brothers to make amends in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival earlier this week, Winfrey was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent outing with William and Kate when talking to Extra. “You sat down with Meghan and Harry,” the interviewer asked in reference to Winfrey’s tell-all interview with the couple in March 2021. “We're seeing the four of them together now in London. Is there a hope out there this, in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?”

Winfrey, who has been friends with the couple for years and was present when Meghan and Harry tied the knot in September 2018, replied, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking … And hopefully, there will be that.”

A potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William comes just a week after Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 years old on September 8. Since then, the brothers and their wives made a rare joint public appearance outside of Windsor castle on Saturday before reportedly gathering for a private dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

