Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation

I found 10 pieces to steal their look starting at $22.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Getty Images / GC Images.

It seems like new style trends pop up every minute; one second it’s all about quiet luxury and the next, you’re being persuaded to wear bright, floral prints. I’m not going to pretend I’m not at least part of the problem — as a fashion editor, I do report on the ever-evolving industry, after all. However, I’m also here to tell you about the pieces that’ll never go out of style. My number one print when it comes to lasting fashion? Pinstripes. 

Pinstripes are nothing new; it’s often believed that the print was first used to make uniforms for bankers, and has since become a chic choice for Parisian-inspired looks. Though, the style has come a long way with major celebrities such as Oprah, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lawrence wearing fine-lined fashion. Even Amal Clooney, Gigi Hadid, and Beyoncé have dressed up in the print, proving it’s an unfailing style that looks good on just about everyone. So naturally, I had to dig through the internet and find the 10 best pinstripe clothing pieces for you to try.    

10 Editor-Approved Pinstripe Pieces

Jennifer Lawrence in Pinstripe Shirt

Splash

The great thing about pinstripes is that you can customize them to your liking. Whether you’re searching for business attire or looking for a sexy, fun getup, this linear print is the answer. Quintessential striped office jackets, like this boxy, linen Steve Madden find, have been favorites among professionals for years. Consequently, separates, like this Edikted corset top and mini skirt, make for great going-out pieces. Each one is completed with delicate details and classic hues, though they give off entirely different aesthetics.     

Jessa Pinstripe Blazer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Pinstripe Pleated Low Rise Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com

Pinstripe clothing isn’t only versatile, but it’s also flattering because of the design’s vertical lines. The up-and-down print elongates the frame, creating an illusion of greater reach. I would know — I intentionally wear pinstripes on repeat, being just 5-feet tall. Now, don’t expect to have a sudden jump in height, but rather, try a garment with a complimenting length, such as this red nap dress or these tie-front, cropped bottoms, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

GRACE KARIN Women Pants Ruffled High Waist Casual Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $40); amazon.com   

Perhaps the most alluring aspects of wearing pinstripes, though, is how easy they are to dress up. Like I said, I wear the look all the time and never have to think twice about my outfit. I like to grab a poplin shirt, like this J.Crew one, tuck it into a pair of jeans, and add ballet flats for an easy, elegant look. The same goes for striped shorts. I slip on a pair that’s similar to these Treasure & Bond bottoms, throw on a white baby tee, and add some sneakers; it’s that easy — I’m out the door in 10 minutes flat.   

Slim-fit stretch cotton poplin shirt in stripe

J.Crew

Shop now: $60 (Originally $90); jcrew.com

Relaxed Pull-On Linen Blend Shorts

Nordstrom

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com   

I didn’t realize how good pinstripes were until I tried them out myself. I truthfully thought they were a dated style that didn’t deserve my attention, but, boy, was I wrong. So, take it from me and celebrities alike: Buy the pinstripes and get ready to discover your new favorite staple trend. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Silhouette
taylor swift
Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $14
Related Articles
Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Olivia Culpo flattering swimsuit amazon
Olivia Culpo Calls This $30 Amazon Swimsuit “Extremely Flattering,” and I Bought It in Multiple Colors
I'm In Need Of A Closet Refresh, So I'll Be Shopping These Summer Must-Haves During Nordstroms Memorial Day Sale
I'm in Need of a Closet Refresh, So I'm Shopping These 8 Summer Must-Haves From Nordstrom’s Sale
Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer — Starting at $10
I Canât Stop Thinking About Hilary Duffâs Breezy Maxi Skirt, So I Found TK Similar Under-$50 Styles at Amazon
Hilary Duff Wore the Perfect Summer Maxi Skirt, and I Found 8 Similar Styles at Amazon for Under $40
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Is On, and You Can Enjoy Up to 60% Off Over 2,400+ Styles
J.Crew Quietly Dropped a Memorial Day Fashion Sale With Up to 60% Off 2,400+ Summer Styles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Just Combined 2 of the Year’s Biggest Trends in the Most Practical (and Sexy) Way
Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist