Oprah Once Called This Hydrating Moisturizer “Hands Down the Best'' — and It’s 40% Off Right Now

Between blustery weather and cranked heaters, even the most hydrated skin is being put through the ringer. So as a public service announcement for all those experiencing seasonal dry skin: Philosophy’s lineup of ultra-nourishing moisturizers are all 40 percent off at Ulta. This is just the retailer’s latest addition to its Holiday Beauty Blitz sale, where prices have been slashed on some of the year’s best-selling products, including a retinol that immediately sold out. And this week, the sale includes a moisturizer Oprah once called “hands down the best” she’s “ever used.”

Now through Saturday, the Oprah-approved Hope in a Jar Moisturizer is just $25. As the media mogul explained back in 2010, “Every time I massage in a dab of this moisturizer, I feel like I'm giving my face a drink of water.” This is in part thanks to its formula, which includes hyaluronic acid, a staple in hydrating skincare, as well as glycolic acid, which helps resurface new skin. And while the moisturizer is loved by Oprah, it’s also a favorite among customers, with over 400 five-star ratings.

One Ulta shopper called Hope in a Jar “the one [they] always come back to,” writing that the moisturizer “soothes” and “smoothes” their dry skin while keeping it hydrated all day long. “This is the moisturizer that keeps me looking and feeling young,” they added. A customer with combination skin also found it to be “light enough to put on during the day, but thick enough for real hydration,” noting that it “helped even out” their skin tone.

It’s not the only Philosophy moisturizer on sale right now, either. The brand’s popular Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker is also discounted to $40 from its original $66 price tag.

The customer-favorite cream, designed to smooth out lines and improve texture, has over 600 five-star ratings; many Ulta shoppers noted they’ve seen dramatic improvements in their wrinkles while using it. A 65-year-old-customer said that thanks to this moisturizer, you’d “never know” their age. Another wrote that their forehead wrinkles “actually softened” in just two weeks of use.

While the skin-smoothing results might be what draws many to this product, others note that this moisturizer is also incredibly nourishing. One shopper wrote, “It's extremely hydrating without being sticky or taking a long time to absorb…I've tried a ton of different moisturizers and this one is worth sticking with.”

In addition to these staples, you can also grab the Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Cream, Purity Made Simple Mattifying Moisturizer, and more of Philosophy’s customer-favorite moisturizers for less through Saturday as part Ulta’s holiday beauty sale.