The Flattering Denim Brand Oprah Once Said Fits Her “Perfectly” Is Up to 65% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Finding a pair of jeans that looks and feels good can seem like a hopeless task. Whether you’re shopping for shorts, capris, or wide-leg silhouettes, you’ll want a denim style that fits your body and easily works with other pieces in your wardrobe. So, what if we told you that such a brand of flattering denim exists, and Oprah was the one to introduce us to it? The mogul has given Not Your Daughter’s Jeans (NYDJ) her stamp of approval, and you can get some of the brand’s cutest summer styles on sale for up to 65 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Back in 2018, Oprah raved about NYDJ in an interview with InStyle, saying the jeans fit her curves “perfectly” and made her “look and feel one size smaller.” And now, thanks to Amazon’s epic early Prime Day sale, you can grab a pair (or three) of the jeans for less than $100. Below, check out our favorite NYDJ denim on sale at Amazon right now, starting at just $25.

Best Early Prime Day NYDJ Denim Deals:

High-Rise Aline Shorts

Amazon

Jean shorts are never easy to shop for, but Amazon shoppers are fans of this now-$25 NYDJ high-rise pair that “fits perfect” and is “really comfortable and stylish.” Available in three washes, the shorts are made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend with a zipper fly and trendy frayed edges. Plus, they have a mid-thigh-length inseam, so you don’t have to worry about any peek-a-boo moments. Throw them on with your favorite tee and sneakers, and you’re ready for a summer day.

Sheri Slim Jeans

Amazon

If you could use a new pair of everyday jeans, the Sheri Slim style may just be the winner. The ankle-length jeans have a slightly flared hem, as well as functional front and back pockets. Plus, the pants are made with the brand’s signature Lift Tuck Technology, which entails criss-cross seams in the front panel to flatten the area and lift up your backside. Choose from 14 washes and sizes 00 through 18.

Marilyn Straight-Cuff Cropped Jeans

Amazon

Regardless of your style, every summer wardrobe needs a pair of white jeans, and this cropped NYDJ pair is a no-brainer. The denim capris have a hint of stretch for a comfortable fit and contrasting silver hardware, which is right on trend for summer. Wear the white jeans casually on the weekends with a pastel tee and flat sandals, or dress them up for dinner out with a flowy blouse and espadrille wedges.

Marilyn Straight Full-Length Jeans

Amazon

Light-wash jeans are another summer wardrobe staple, and this straight-leg pair is “easy to wear and flattering,” according to a reviewer. The mid-rise jeans have a zipper fly, functional front and back pockets, and a 32-inch inseam. They’d look great with a simple bodysuit and sandals for a casual get-together, or you can dress them up with a silky top and strappy heels. Just be warned — they may become the only jeans you’ll be willing to buy from here on out, according to other happy shoppers.

Ami Skinny Jean

Amazon

If you prefer wearing skinny jeans, opt for the Ami style, which is on sale for more than half-off its original price. The pants come in 18 washes, including various blues, blacks, and summer-ready neutrals. And in terms of the fit, a reviewer said they have “an all-over hug that feels really good.” They also noted that there’s “no gaping” in the back, which can be a major flaw in other denim styles. The brand recommends machine-washing the jeans in cold water and laying them flat to dry.



Teresa Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon

We’ve offered you straight-leg and skinny jean options, so it’s only right to throw in a wide-leg pair, too. The Teresa wide-leg jeans are on sale for 53 percent off, bringing them down to just $55. They come in two blue washes, each with a mid-rise waist, a zipper closure, and front and back pockets. Given their loose silhouette, these pants would look best with a tight-fitting top or tee and a pair of sandals with a slight heel.

Once you’ve finished browsing through the NYDJ denim deals, be sure to check out Amazon’s entire early Prime Day sale before the event officially begins on July 11.

