The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale

They say flattering jeans are hard to come by — finding the ideal pair takes time and effort, so sometimes, a little guidance from the all-knowing Oprah is all you need to discover the best blue jeans on the internet. Said bottoms? NYDJ, which are already marked down ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.

The jeans from celeb-loved NYDJ (formerly known as Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) have been ingrained in our minds since Oprah called them out in a 2018 InStyle interview. But she didn’t just give them a simple stamp of approval. Instead, Oprah went a few steps further, noting that the jeans, "make me look and feel one size smaller" and "fit my curves perfectly.” See, we told you — the praise was good.

Courtesy

Shop now: $40 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Now, whenever we see NYDJ jeans on sale, we make it a goal to scoop up (at least) one new pair because, TBH, we can’t get enough. And when we tell you that a slew of styles are currently on major sale, we mean major, like these skinnies that are 60 percent off. No, that’s not a typo. But before you officially hit “add to cart,” allow us to explain why anything from the label is a must-buy and might make you want to toss out all your other jeans.

The TL;DR with NYDJ is that the brand fills a void in the denim market, offering flattering and comfortable jeans you won’t want to rip off at the end of the day. (Yes, we all own a pair like that, and yes, we’re over it.) One piece of advice? Whatever your usual denim size is, buy one size smaller in NYDJ jeans, as they have the tendency to run big.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale NYDJ Denim Deals

Good jeans can oftentimes make a major dent in your bank account, but that's not the case with NYDJ — and especially not now. In fact, right now, you can shop the ultra-flattering, Oprah-approved denim for as little as $40, with most options ringing in at under $100. Below, check out more NYDJ that are on sale ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. Our advice, though, is to scoop up that pair you’re eyeing now, because styles and sizes are selling out.

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $124); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $84 (Originally $119); amazon.com