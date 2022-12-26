This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon

It made her Favorite Things list this year.

By
Olivia Hanson
Olivia Hanson
Updated on December 26, 2022 @ 06:32PM

JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
Photo:

InStyle / Michelle Barnes

If you’re anything like me, you’ll jump on any opportunity to shop Oprah’s highly coveted favorite things list — especially when one of those items is on sale. Well, we’re in luck: Amid Amazon’s New Year sale, her favorite JW Pei crossbody bag is currently 20 percent off. 

I imagine Oprah would love this bag for the same reason I would: It’s perfect for moments when you don’t want to lug around a heavy purse — only the essentials (aka a phone and a debit card). I picture Oprah wearing the bag while taking her dogs for a walk around one of her beautiful backyards, picking vegetables from one of her gardens, or maybe even on vacation, paired with her favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses (which are also on sale). 

It’s easy to see how it perfectly matches her taste (which is exquisite, I might add), as it’s simple yet well-made. It comes in either a geometric, knitted fabric or canvas fabric on the interior, both of which are made of a 100 percent recycled post-consumer polyester. The solid-colored polyester lining surrounds the base of the bag and then extends to create the crossbody, which hangs just long enough to fit comfortably across your body. It also has a gold button, which securely locks your cell phone in place. 

On the back of the bag, you’ll find a small pocket, presumably for keys or chapstick, as well as a larger pocket with a zipper for debit or other cards. Currently, the bag is available in four beautiful colors including a bright yellow shade in a canvas fabric and pink, brown and green that come in a geometric knitted fabric. 

If you are in need of a cute-yet-practical accessory for your essentials, look no further than this JW Pei crossbody bag and keep scrolling to see all of the various colorways. 

