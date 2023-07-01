Oprah's Favorite Lip Tint, Footcare Essentials, and More Are Up to 56% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

There are many things you can score on sale this Fourth of July weekend, but there are only a few worth actually buying. For me, that’s anything that made it on Oprah’s Favorite Things list last year. Why? Because, well, Oprah! That’s why. When the icon approves of something to the level that it makes it on her coveted list, you know it’s 100 percent worth making yours.

Last year’s list — and before you even ask, yes, we’re already eagerly waiting for the reveal of her 2023 favorites — was chock-full of fashion, beauty, and home goodies that certainly make great gifts for anyone you might be looking to get something for. But TBH, they also make great gifts for yourself, and I’m all for treating yourself. The best part, though, is that you can get your hands on so many Oprah-favorite things on sale at Amazon right now thanks to the holiday weekend. So, act now, and buy smart!

Oprah Favorite Things 2022 Items on Sale

Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Is organization your middle name? Same. Then you’ll definitely want to get this jewelry box organizer that’s not just practical, but pretty, too. As Oprah says, “Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase,” and this container is an easy solution to keeping all your accessories in one safe place.



TRVL Design Luxe Train Cosmetic Case

Luxe makeup bag? I’ll take two. Whether you’re traveling or simply looking for an easy and stylish way to store your makeup and skincare at home, these cosmetic cases designed with a trendy woven material are your solution. “You also really get bang for your buck with one big top handle mama case plus two baby pouches,” Oprah wrote about them.

Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Warm-Up Bootie Slipper

I firmly believe that one can never own too many slippers. Sure, you might not be wearing them right this minute, but come fall and winter, you live in them. So, stock up now because they’re priced better this time of year then during their peak season. These Dearfoams slipper booties are designed with memory foam insoles that are so comfy, Oprah says wearing them feels like “you’re walking on a cloud.”



Poppy and Pout 100 Percent Natural Lip Tints

These lip balms are an Oprah-favorite year after year, making their return on the 2022 list — and probably in 2023, too. They’re made from natural beeswax, sunflower, and coconut oil for a hydrating solution to dry summer lips. What’s more, you can snag this six-pack with various sheer shades for $20 off right now. So, what are you waiting for?



Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Pads

Pesky makeup marks ruining your towels? Oprah has found the solution. If you have ruined a few towels from washing off mascara (me!), then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. They’re super easy to use; all you need to do is wet the under streaming water and swipe over your eyes (or wherever you have makeup you want to remove). Once finished, simply put them in the included bags and throw them in the wash. Then, rinse and repeat!

Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle

Sure, it’s not Christmas, but it’s never too early to make your house smell like it — or stock up on holiday candles to give to your friends come December, which really will be here in no time. Plus, as Oprah explains best about this candle, “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer.”

Santa Barbara Design Studio Body and Beauty Gift Set

Give your feet a break — or rather some much-deserved TLC — with this Oprah-approved gift set that includes a foot scrubber to help with dry soles, plus a roller to massage out any pain points. Given summer is the time when feet are on full display thanks to sandals and flip-flops, there’s no better time than now to really take care of them.

