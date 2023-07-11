Celebrity Oprah Winfrey Oprah’s Favorite Amazon Finds Are on Sale for Prime Day, Including Her Go-To Comfy Jumpsuit for 66% Off Snag her stylish crossbody for just $35, plus more fashion and beauty picks. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Oprah-Loved Prime Day Deals: Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Pads Three-Pack Mali+Josie Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag Maya J Bracelet Hair Ties Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer TRVL Design Luxe Train Cosmetic Case Poppy and Pout 100 Percent Natural Lip Tints Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earrings We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If there’s one person we trust to influence our Prime Day shopping decisions, it’s Oprah. For decades, the mogul has compiled a list of her favorite gifts each holiday season, and we use those recommendations as inspiration all year-round. During Amazon’s two-day sale event, many of Oprah’s fashion and beauty picks are on sale for up to 66 percent off. Below, you’ll find discounts on items that have landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things over the last three years. Whether you’re looking for a new everyday lip tint, an easy-to-wear jumpsuit, or a convenient jewelry organizer for your summer travels, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon — all with Oprah’s stamp of approval. Be sure to shop these incredible deals before stock (or time) runs out, and browse through Amazon’s entire Prime Day sale, here. Best Oprah-Loved Prime Day Deals: Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Pads Three-Pack, $9 (Originally $20) Maya J Bracelet Hair Ties, $12 (Originally $18) Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, $18 with coupon (Originally $25) Mali+Lili Josie Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag, $35 (Originally $48) TRVL Design Luxe Train Cosmetic Case, $67 (Originally $84) Poppy and Pout 100 Percent Natural Lip Tints, $70 (Originally $90) Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $100 (Originally $295) Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earrings, $112 with coupon (Originally $132) Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $295 $100 Last year, Oprah deemed jumpsuits her “living, working, traveling uniform,” and she confirmed she owns more styles from Rivet Utility than any other brand. The label’s Maven French Terry Jumpsuit is on sale for $100 this Prime Day, which is 66 percent off its original price — and the biggest discount in our Oprah-approved curation. The one-and-done outfit is made from a cotton blend, and it has a zipper down the front, so “bathroom breaks are a breeze,” according to Oprah. Not to mention, the jumpsuit has a drawstring waist, giving it a flattering shape, and convenient side pockets. Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Pads Three-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $9 These easy-to-use, washable makeup remover pads are another find from Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things list — and they’re on sale for just $9. If you’ve been using disposable makeup wipes to clean your face every day, this is a great opportunity to make the switch to eco-friendly reusable pads. All you have to do is dampen the pad and wipe it across your face to see makeup and dirt disappear — no other products required. Once you’re done with the pad, put it into the included laundry bag and throw it into the washing machine to clean, or simply wash by hand. Mali+Josie Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $35 Back in 2020, Oprah included the Mali+Lili Josie Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag on her Favorite Things list, and the versatile purse is on sale for $35 during Prime Day. As its name suggests, the vegan leather bag has three zippered compartments, making it easy to keep your essentials organized. Plus, it has an adjustable strap, so you can find your perfect fit. Choose from 27 colors, each with subtle distressing in the material that gives it a lived-in look. Keep scrolling through to check out even more Oprah-approved products on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2023. Maya J Bracelet Hair Ties Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $10 Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 TRVL Design Luxe Train Cosmetic Case Amazon Buy on Amazon $84 $67 Poppy and Pout 100 Percent Natural Lip Tints Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $70 Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earrings Amazon Buy on Amazon $132 $112