Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022 Is Finally Here — and TBH, It’s the Best One Yet

The minute it hits November 1, we’re in full Christmas mode. Forget the costumes and the Halloween candy we ate a mere 24 hours earlier — once the new month starts, we’re full-on blasting holiday jingles, sipping on peppermint mochas, and shopping for gifts early from Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Wait, what?

That’s right: The list — you know, the one you wait a full 365 days for because, well, anything that Oprah deems her favorite is automatically our (and your) favorite, too — has finally landed. And guess what? It’s chock-full of 104 gifts that span every category imaginable, from beauty to kitchen to home to our personal favorite, fashion. Oprah knows comfy fashion, and at this point in time, comfy-cute is everything we’re trying to achieve when it comes to our outfits.

This year’s list is a few items less than last year’s (which boasted a whopping 110), but TBH, we think the 2022 selection, which you can check out on Oprah Daily and Amazon, is among the best yet. Whatever you’re looking for — be it a gift for yourself or one for that hard-to-shop friend (we all have one) — you’ll have no problem finding a holiday hit or two among Oprah’s favorite things. Pinky promise.

Best of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip, $115–$204; amazon.com and spanx.com

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg, $118; amazon.com and spanx.com

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, $70–$88; amazon.com and girlfriend.com

Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, $55; amazon.com

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote, $48; amazon.com

House No. 23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, $198; amazon.com

Emu Australia Stinger Micro Teddy Boots, $150; amazon.com

Standout items that we have to call out include Spanx’s game-changing AirEssentials set that Oprah will single-handedly convince you to buy, if you don’t own it already, that is. “You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” she writes. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!” (I can attest that this two-piece is all I've been living in the past few weeks, and sometimes, I forget I’m wearing anything — that’s how light it is.)

Good slippers are a no-brainer this time of year, and leave it to Oprah to find the best of the best. In fact, her 2022 Favorite Things List actually includes a range of cozy footwear options, like the Emu Australia Stinger Micro Teddy Boots and the Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, both of which look as plush as they do stylish. The Emu boots have a teddy-like fabric exterior and a moisture-wicking sheepskin interior, while the Minnetonka slides offer warm and superior comfort, thanks to the cloudlike faux-fur lining and cushioned footbed. Our advice? Get both!

The day the list is released is basically like a holiday in the shopping world, and to no surprise, everything that earns a coveted spot tends to sell out extremely fast. So if you see something, we say buy it ASAP. Check out the entire Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2022 here, and shop more of our favorites below.

