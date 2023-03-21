Oprah Wore the Comfy, Ultra-Practical Pant Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Spring 2023

Big pants are big for spring 2023 — but big pants with big pockets are huge. And if you don’t know which bottoms I’m talking about, keep reading, because these are pants that you don’t want to miss out on. They’re comfy! They’re highly practical! They’re ultra cool! And they’re officially Oprah-worn.

Oprah’s style can be summed up in just a few words. Stylish? Always. Chic? 100 percent. Practical? Oh, you bet — there’s always an element of functionality mixed in, because if an outfit doesn’t have an air of practicality, then what’s the point? Especially if said outfit requires you to be mobile and hop on a camel’s back. Wait, what?

That’s right: Oprah took a magical trip to the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, and she shared a dreamy photo collage on Instagram, one of which featured her situated on top of a camel — and another one making twinning kissy faces with said camel. To no surprise, the series racked up close to half a million likes, and likely caused a spike in searches for cargo pants, because that’s what she was wearing. I want what she has!

Oprah’s vacation uniform of choice was equal parts practical and stylish, and therein lies the appeal of cargos — the early aughts bottoms, which are back and bigger than ever, literally, are a smart choice if you want to wear something that still appears trend-forward, but offers a functional touch (ahem, those pockets are roomy enough to store whatever you might need, be it a camera, and iPhone, or a sunscreen). When you can carry more in your pockets, you can probably also forgo a purse, allowing for full hands-free mobility.

There are so many pluses to wearing cargo pants, and the fact that Oprah relied on the style for a recent trip is only the cherry on top. Countless celebrities, like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Taylor Swift have hopped aboard the cargo train, too, and if you haven't invested in a pair, the time is now.

Shop some of the best cargo pants inspired by Oprah’s vacation style below.

