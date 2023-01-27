Oprah Wore Kitten Heels and the Shiniest Suit to the 'The 1619 Project' Premiere

This isn't a Capitol Hill pantsuit.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 02:47PM
Oprah Winfrey 1619 project
Photo:

Getty Images

Oprah added a major dose of razzle dazzle to what could have been a very business-casual outfit. Swapping her go-to monochromatic dressing for something a lot more sparkly, Winfrey wore a shimmering, sequin-covered pantsuit to the premiere of Hulu's The 1619 Project last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. 

Oprah's chocolate-brown suit was covered in sequins and she wore the loose, relaxed-fit double-breasted jacket with matching pants and a white button-up (all by Brunello Cucinelli) that featured a contrast detail down the front. She added a matching clutch for the night and paired the look with a pair of kitten-heel boots with a pointy toe in black, proving that mixing brown and black (two neutrals, by the way) isn't breaking any silly fashion rules. She also wore round-framed glasses and had her hair pulled back into a curl ponytail. 

Oprah Winfrey 1619 project

Getty Images

The new miniseries takes inspiration from a series of essays published in the New York Times back in August 2019The works ended up winning a Pulitzer Prize and "accelerated the vociferous debate over Critical Race Theory," Deadline notes.

"We wanted from the very beginning to subvert this idea about American democracy and the way that we tend to think about Black contributions [to it]," reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones told Deadline. "We kind of acknowledge that our brute labor contributed something to the economy of this country. But, of course, we're arguing that our greatest contribution is democracy itself, and how might you think about Black people differently if you understood that one basic fact. That's the argument that sets up the entire series."

The first two episodes of the miniseries arrived on Hulu yesterday and two more will air on Feb. 2. The six-episode special will wrap up on Feb. 9 with its final two installments. 

Related Articles
NEWS: Gerard Butler Almost Killed Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler "Almost Killed" Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew Has Reportedly Been Evicted From His Royal "Bachelor Pad"
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
HBO Succession S4
The New "Succession" Season 4 Trailer Has Even More Family Drama With the Roys
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Revealed That He Shared Meghan Markle's Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore a Fishnet Dress with Black Lingerie on the Red Carpet
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Best Lab Grown Diamonds
The 23 Best Pieces of Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry for a Sparkly 2023
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel Is Ready For His Rom-Com Return
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Paris Hilton Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Lauren London
Love Lessons From Netflix’s New Rom-Com Queen Lauren London
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps