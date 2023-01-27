Oprah Wore Kitten Heels and the Shiniest Suit to the 'The 1619 Project' Premiere

Oprah added a major dose of razzle dazzle to what could have been a very business-casual outfit. Swapping her go-to monochromatic dressing for something a lot more sparkly, Winfrey wore a shimmering, sequin-covered pantsuit to the premiere of Hulu's The 1619 Project last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Oprah's chocolate-brown suit was covered in sequins and she wore the loose, relaxed-fit double-breasted jacket with matching pants and a white button-up (all by Brunello Cucinelli) that featured a contrast detail down the front. She added a matching clutch for the night and paired the look with a pair of kitten-heel boots with a pointy toe in black, proving that mixing brown and black (two neutrals, by the way) isn't breaking any silly fashion rules. She also wore round-framed glasses and had her hair pulled back into a curl ponytail.

Getty Images

The new miniseries takes inspiration from a series of essays published in the New York Times back in August 2019. The works ended up winning a Pulitzer Prize and "accelerated the vociferous debate over Critical Race Theory," Deadline notes.



"We wanted from the very beginning to subvert this idea about American democracy and the way that we tend to think about Black contributions [to it]," reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones told Deadline. "We kind of acknowledge that our brute labor contributed something to the economy of this country. But, of course, we're arguing that our greatest contribution is democracy itself, and how might you think about Black people differently if you understood that one basic fact. That's the argument that sets up the entire series."

The first two episodes of the miniseries arrived on Hulu yesterday and two more will air on Feb. 2. The six-episode special will wrap up on Feb. 9 with its final two installments.

