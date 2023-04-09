When I prep for vacation, I mainly focus on two things: I make sure that my hair is done and my nails are polished. While I’ve noticed many may opt for a white shade for a vacay mani, red is a non-negotiable for my salon appointment. Even though red nails could be associated with the holidays, the bold and alluring color is versatile enough to be worn any time, in my opinion; red manicures have even been going viral on TikTok over the last few months. My personal favorite shade? Opi's Red Hot Rio, which has been my poolside tan companion for years.

The ruby red lacquer is a true red that doesn't lean too orange or blue. The polish is formulated to dry quickly and has a gel-like finish that lasts up to 11 days — no LED lamp needed. The (almost) best part? All you need is two thin coats to get an opaque appearance.

Amazon

What I love most about this vibrant Opi shade is its durability. While on vacation in Punta Cana, I went snorkeling and brushed up against rough rocks and coral. I spent prolonged amounts of time in the pool and ocean, and was constantly covered in sand. With that said, I am currently on day 10 of my manicure, and my polish is still intact and presentable (minus my new growth). The color is still as rich as it was when first applied, and it looks even better with a beachy tan. To push my color past the 11-day mark, I like to reapply the Opi Top Coat every three to four days, which helps keep my manicure shiny and chip-free for nearly three weeks. Lastly, if you are a stickler for a true red like me, the Red Hot Rio shade isn't too dark — the perfect cherry red.

While this Opi shade has been my go-to for a few years now, Amazon shoppers are also loving the bright red polish. One five-star reviewer who appreciated the non-harsh smell of the polish stated it was “easy to use” and “dried very quickly.” Another shopper on their second bottle said they preferred the Opi formula over other polish brands because it “doesn’t thicken in the bottle… so you don’t need thinner after the first half is used.” A reviewer from Brazil described the polish as “long lasting, fast drying, and high gloss.” They also mentioned that after four days it hadn't peeled. “It looks like I just got my nails done,” they raved.

If you are looking for the perfect vacation polish that also serves as a confidence boost, Opi's Red Hot Rio Nail Polish is all you need. Shop it for $11 on Amazon.

