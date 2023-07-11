Shoppers Saw a “Huge Improvement” in Brittle Nails With This Now-$14 Strengthening Treatment

It hardens weak nails and promotes growth.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 03:45PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

OPI Nail Strengthener
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Years of applying gels, dips, and press-ons — with the strongest glue I can find, mind you — have made my natural nails fragile as sugar-lace and bendier than Gumby. And yet: My love for glossy, painted fingertips and aversion to plain, unpolished digits has prevented me from giving them a breather. After stumbling across OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener at Amazon, however, I may turn a new leaf. The product delivers delicious  nourishment and sheen in a single product, and I’m rethinking my all-or-nothing approach to nails. Shoppers swear by the formula, and it’s on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon during Prime Day.

Amazon PD OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthening Treatment Clear

Amazon

The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener is a salon-quality, fortifying formula designed to harden weak, brittle nails and promote growth. The brush-on treatment comes in a clear version — perfect for minimalists — or, for color-lovers, eight shades, including icons like ‘Big Apple red’ and ‘bubble bath.’ Whichever hue, or lack thereof, suits your fancy, expect strengthening benefits over time (around three weeks, per the brand) and glossy, salon-quality shine in a single stroke. 

Amazon PD OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthening Treatment Bubble Bath

Amazon

This nail strengthener applies and appears exactly like a regular polish. In fact, you wouldn’t realize it’s any different from your typical varnish, at least from a look and feel standpoint. The key difference is what’s on the inside: keratin-supporting amino acids from hydrolyzed wheat protein. What you won’t find? Formaldehyde, toluene, and other potentially iffy ingredients contained in some formulas.

Wear the polish alone, as a protective base coat underneath another lacquer, or, as the brand suggests, layered over its bond-building Repair Mode Serum for a double dose of strengthening power. 

One shopper, who works in healthcare, swears it’s “really strengthened” their nails, noting a “huge improvement,” while ensuring regular polish lasts longer during otherwise chip-prone shifts. Another shopper says they’ve noticed “their nails grow[ing] faster“ with less-frequent breakage since using the polish. Plus, the clear formula adds an understated “finishing touch” to their look. 

For stronger, smoother nails, snag OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener while it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Hurry — the formula will return to full price soon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$13 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Outlet Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Major Prime Day Deals for Up to 74% Off
Amazon Prime Deals
The 230 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including Laneige, Olaplex, and More for Up to 80% Off
Related Articles
Princess Diana in Black Swimsuit in the Ocean
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It on Sale at Amazon
Luxury Beauty Deals
Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Early Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day
Flats
These “Stylish and Comfy” Shoes Combine 2 of Summer 2023’s Biggest Trends, and They’re on Sale for $19
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now
Nurse-Approved Shoes
Nurses Walk 50,000 Steps a Day in These “Feather-Light” Sneakers That Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Jeans
The Flattering Denim Brand Oprah Once Said Fits Her “Perfectly” Is Up to 65% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup Dresses
8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day