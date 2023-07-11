Shoppers Saw a “Huge Improvement” in Brittle Nails With This Now-$14 Strengthening Treatment

Years of applying gels, dips, and press-ons — with the strongest glue I can find, mind you — have made my natural nails fragile as sugar-lace and bendier than Gumby. And yet: My love for glossy, painted fingertips and aversion to plain, unpolished digits has prevented me from giving them a breather. After stumbling across OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener at Amazon, however, I may turn a new leaf. The product delivers delicious nourishment and sheen in a single product, and I’m rethinking my all-or-nothing approach to nails. Shoppers swear by the formula, and it’s on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon during Prime Day.

The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener is a salon-quality, fortifying formula designed to harden weak, brittle nails and promote growth. The brush-on treatment comes in a clear version — perfect for minimalists — or, for color-lovers, eight shades, including icons like ‘Big Apple red’ and ‘bubble bath.’ Whichever hue, or lack thereof, suits your fancy, expect strengthening benefits over time (around three weeks, per the brand) and glossy, salon-quality shine in a single stroke.

This nail strengthener applies and appears exactly like a regular polish. In fact, you wouldn’t realize it’s any different from your typical varnish, at least from a look and feel standpoint. The key difference is what’s on the inside: keratin-supporting amino acids from hydrolyzed wheat protein. What you won’t find? Formaldehyde, toluene, and other potentially iffy ingredients contained in some formulas.

Wear the polish alone, as a protective base coat underneath another lacquer, or, as the brand suggests, layered over its bond-building Repair Mode Serum for a double dose of strengthening power.

One shopper, who works in healthcare, swears it’s “really strengthened” their nails, noting a “huge improvement,” while ensuring regular polish lasts longer during otherwise chip-prone shifts. Another shopper says they’ve noticed “their nails grow[ing] faster“ with less-frequent breakage since using the polish. Plus, the clear formula adds an understated “finishing touch” to their look.

For stronger, smoother nails, snag OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener while it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Hurry — the formula will return to full price soon.

