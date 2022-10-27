I’ve long struggled with thin, brittle nails. I have a hard time growing them past my fingertips, and my habit of picking off gel nail polish certainly doesn’t help. Recently, I decided to take a break from manicures — both regular and gel — and instead use OPI’s Nail Envy strengthening treatment. And after just one week, my nails felt thicker and stopped breaking.

I have OPI’s nail strengthener in clear, but it also comes in pink- and beige-tinted formulas, so you can have a colored manicure while nourishing your nails. For the best results, the brand recommends applying two coats of strengthener on the first day and adding another coat every other day until you’re satisfied with the state of your nails. You can also use Nail Envy as a base coat under an at-home manicure.

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

I followed the brand’s advice and applied the strengthening treatment four times in one week. To my surprise, my nails gradually started thickening and growing, and for the first time in years, all 10 of my nails are the same length and go past my fingertips. Even as I’ve started painting my nails again with regular and gel polish, they’ve stayed strong and healthy. I’m telling you, this OPI treatment is a miracle worker for thin nails.

If you need more proof, look no further than the product’s Amazon reviews section, where more than 31,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said it’s the “only thing that makes [their] nails grow,” while another said their nails “are visibly thicker and stronger.” A third shopper confirmed that after one week, their “nails are already stronger [with] no more ridges.”

RELATED: Get Ready to See These 11 Nail Trends Everywhere In the New Year

Once your nails feel strong again, and you want to re-introduce colored polish, check out OPI’s selection of shades on Amazon. Plus, thanks to the retailer’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, many popular colors, like Malaga Wine and Got the Blues for Red, are on sale.

As we head into the driest months of the year, now is the time to stock up on OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener for your strongest, most hydrated nails ever.

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com