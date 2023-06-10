This New Restorative Treatment Makes Brittle Nails “Much Healthier” in Just 6 Days, Shoppers Say

Bond-building keratin-packed formulas have officially stepped out of the haircare bounds and infiltrated nail care. While it may initially sound like a bit of a stretch or gimmick, the concept makes sense when you consider the role that keratin — a structural protein — plays in both hair and nail composition. Just as bond-building haircare restores broken, weak keratin bonds in the hair strands to restore their strength and smoothness and reduce breakage, a similar technology applies to nail repair, too. Consider OPI’s Repair Mode Bond-Building Serum, a novel nail treatment that’s already garnering acclaim; currently, it’s the number-one new release in Amazon’s foot, hand, and nail-care section.

The OPI Repair Mode Bond-Building Serum is a brush-on, keratin-rich formula that can restore nail strength, smoothness, and composure to weak, brittle nails. Per the brand, the formula “build[s] new bonds from within,” as it penetrates the surface of the nail. Up to 99 percent keratin restoration is possible after two weeks of daily use, which results in overall healthier nails.

For best results, the brand suggests using the formula twice daily for six days, which proves a breezy application experience thanks to the thin, brush-on formula that dries in minutes. After a week of use, the formula makes a discernible difference in bendy, brittle, or breakage-prone nails.

In addition to repairing nail damage, the product can also prevent nails from weakening in the first place — be it between acrylics and gel nail treatments, from overwashed hands (excessive contact with water can weaken nails and cause peeling), or aging — a key cause of nail ridges.

The strengthening formula is at the top of Amazon’s new releases list, and shopper reviews are already singing its praises. “My nails are much healthier than they were a week ago,” says one who dubs the formula “perfection.” “The surface of my nails is smoother…they seem stronger but not brittle…and the peeling seems to have improved.” An unexpected benefit, they add: “The tips [of their] nails are whiter.” According to another shopper on the OPI site, the formula “helped a ton after some gel damage” and “[they] could literally feel [their] nails getting stronger after a few days.”

