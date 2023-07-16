OPI Launched a Limited-Edition Barbie Nail Polish Collection That’s 100% Going to Sell Out

Come on Barbie, let’s go get a manicure.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

OPI Barbie Collection
Photo:

Instagram @opi

Like many, I grew up loving Barbie. I had maybe around 100 dolls growing up — and it was the ’80s, so you know I had some great ones. Not to mention, with so many Barbie clothes and accessories, I would actually turn my bedroom into a “store,” with everything lined up for my Barbies to “shop.” Cut to about 30 years later, and I can’t help but feel major excitement over the new Barbie movie, and the myriad brand collabs are just adding to the thrills. At the top of my list? The new OPI x Barbie nail polish collection.

The lineup features nine different polishes in OPI’s signature nail polish formula that promises up to seven days of wear. There are a variety of opaque and shimmery hues to choose from — and, obviously, many of them are varying shades of Barbie pink. With so many gorgeous shades fit for a Barbie dreamhouse, it’s no wonder this collection is already a number one new release on Amazon. It’s already racking up the five-star reviews, too, with shoppers saying the shades are “long-lasting” and “perfect for seeing the new movie.” 

It’s kind of hard to play favorites, but there are a few that rise to the top for me. Hi Barbie! in particular is a creamy, hot pink hue that, according to OPI, is “literally so Barbie.” Yep, I definitely agree — and it makes for the perfect summer pedi shade. OPI also made its counterpart polish — Hi Ken! — because you can’t have one without the other. This shade is an opaque, creamy vibrant yellow color that’s just begging for a mani.

Nail Lacquer, OPIxBarbie Limited Edition Collection Hi Barbie!

Amazon
Nail Lacquer, OPIxBarbie Limited Edition Collection Hi Ken

Amazon

Then, you have the glimmery, shimmery, and oh-so-gorgeous options like Welcome to Barbie Land — glitter-packed deep pink that is perhaps the most “Barbie” of the collection — and Best Day Ever, a pastel pink complete with colorful sparkly flecks.

Nail Lacquer, OPIxBarbie Limited Edition Collection Welcome to Barbie Land

Amazon
OPI Nail Lacquer, OPIxBarbie Limited Edition Collection Best Day Ever

Amazon

Last but not least of my favorites is My Job Is Beach, which is an iconic Ken line in the new movie. While I wouldn’t necessarily think of blue as a Barbie color, the fact that this mid-tone blue crème is inspired by the beach does make me think of Malibu Barbie — so it totally works.

Nail Lacquer, OPIxBarbie Limited Edition Collection My Job is Beach

Amazon

Life in plastic? It’s definitely fantastic when it comes to this new OPI x Barbie nail polish collab. Snap up your favorites from the collection for $11 each on Amazon, here and here.

