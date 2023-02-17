Why Is Everyone Using Onion Oil for Their Hair?

A deep-dive into TikTok’s latest hair hack.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 08:00AM
Clean Slate Onion Oil
Getty Images.

The universal craving for healthy hair is so strong that many will go to great lengths to get it. The latest example of this is the rise of at-home onion oil for hair

Yes, you read that correctly. If you’re on beauty TikTok like I am, chances are high you’ve seen many people taking an onion, boiling it, and making their very own at-home hair treatment all over the FYP. This begs the question: should we all be running to our local grocery stores or bodegas to stock up on onions? 

To get a better idea if this TikTok beauty hack is in fact legit or just another misleading trend, we turned to the experts. See them break down all you ever wanted to know about onion oil for your hair below. 

What is onion hair oil?

Onion hair oil, as explained by John Kahen, MD, chief hair surgeon and founder of Beverly Hills Hair Restoration, is the extracted juice from an onion that is applied on the scalp and hair. Dr. Kahen goes on to explain that while it’s blowing up now thanks to TikTok, this isn’t entirely new. “Some people have been using this as a natural at-home remedy for a long time, “ he says. “There have been products on the market that have used onion as an ingredient for a long time, as well.” 

He says that most people can use onion oil in their hair; there isn’t any specific hair type or length that should stay away from it. Instead, it’s all dependent on how your skin may react to onion (obviously, if you’re allergic to the vegetable you should avoid this entirely). He adds this treatment is best used for those who want to stimulate hair growth and increase volume in hair

Does using onion hair oil actually have benefits?

There are some preliminary studies that suggest onion hair oil may help in hair loss and improve the health of hair and scalp. Dr. Garshick explains onions are rich in sulfur, which is thought to support and strengthen hair since the keratin found in hair also has sulfur. She adds that onion has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits, which may help maintain scalp health. 

Dr. Kahen adds that onions are rich in potassium, antioxidants, and amino acids. But more research needs to be done to definitively say that onion oil does in fact help with hair growth and health. “It’s important to remember that this may not work for all hair types and to have realistic expectations for an at-home remedy,” says Dr. Kahen. “You should also consult a hair expert or dermatologist before trying this.” 

Can you DIY onion hair oil?

It turns out that the type of onion you use does kind of matter as they have different benefits. Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, explains that red onions have more antioxidants, which help stimulate hair growth and reduce shedding. White onion, she says has more sulfur, which is known to also help with hair growth and scalp conditions such as dandruff

Dr. Kahen says that there are varying techniques for extracting the juice and it can be used on its own or combined with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba seed oil to make the application process easier. Many videos show users chopping an onion and boiling it to extract the juices before applying it directly on the scalp. Dr. Garshick adds that onion juice and its carrier oil can be mixed with other ingredients such as lemon juice to mask the odor or aloe vera to minimize irritation. 

Will onion hair oil make smell?

The short answer to this is no — at least, not for long. It won’t make your hair smell like onions for hours after you use it if you rinse it off properly. Dr. Kahen says the smell is why he recommends using onion oil as a pre-shampoo treatment. He adds that if you mix in the oil with a carrier oil, it can dilute the smell significantly. Dr. Garshick adds that the smell can be masked with other ingredients such as lemon juice, but to be mindful that lemon juice can dry out the hair and scalp so use that sparingly. 

What's the best way to use onion hair oil?

If you decide you want to give this treatment a try, Dr. Garshick says how often you do it will depend on your desired results and hair type. Generally speaking, she recommends using it one to two times a week. Dr. Kahen recommends applying the oil overnight or a few hours before showering to let it set in before rinsing out with your normal shower routine. 

The TL;DR on onion hair oil:

While it can be safe to do for most, more studies need to be done to definitively say whether onion oil can actually help with overall hair and scalp health. If this has piqued your interest and you’re now wanting to try, do be careful and be sure to speak to a dermatologist before wasting an onion. 

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Related Articles
true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
The TK Best Layered Haircuts For Every Hair Type & Length
The 16 Best Layered Haircuts For Every Hair Type & Length
U-Shaped Haircuts Are the "It" Look Of the Moment
U-Shaped Haircuts Are This Season's "It" Look
Julia Fox Red Hair Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Debuted Fire-Engine Red Hair and Matching Eyebrows in a Sheer Jersey at Fashion Week
You Need a Lash Comb For Your Dream Wispy Lashes
You Need a Lash Comb For Your Dream Wispy Lashes
Clean Slate Klorane Under Eye Patches
These Under-Eye Patches Are the Only Thing That Cure My Sleepy Face
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them? - how to apply primer on face
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them?
When to Layer Under-Eye Filler & When to Dissolve It, According to Experts
When to Dissolve Filler, According to Experts
Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Desires for Spring
How to Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Wildest Dreams
Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist
Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty
This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin
Nail Brightener
So, What Does a Nail Brightener Actually Do?
Hair Perfume
Hair Perfume Is the Luxury Item You Didn't Know You Needed