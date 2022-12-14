If You Buy One New Thing This Season, Make It a Pair of Platforms

Gird your ankles: Stylists and designers say the sky-high trend won’t be going away anytime soon.

When high platform shoes began taking over the runway and red carpet last year, we admittedly felt skeptical. Us? Trade comfortable sneakers and slip-ons for this intense, break-your-ankle alternative? We weren’t sure we were ready. Nevertheless, the style persisted, and the more we spotted celebrities like Zendaya, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid wearing heels (and even UGG boots!) that included the height-boosting detail, the more we were convinced the style was worth investing in.

Platforms can be a quick way to add flair to your outfit. Since these shoes are so statement-making, they’ll make old clothes feel refreshed — meaning one versatile pair is all you’ll need to spruce up the rest of your wardrobe.

“A platform shoe adds a bit of fun and edge to any style,” says celebrity stylist Jennifer Udechukwu, who dresses notable names like Chloe Bailey and Kelly Rowland. While the added height is part of the draw for her, she tells InStyle that the thick sole “can be more comfortable for your arch and provide better balance” than a pointy stiletto or even kitten heel.

Udechukwu has dressed her clients in platforms for press appearance and photo shoots, and adds that they often come in handy in place of perfect tailoring.

“I personally love using them on the ladies if we have a super long pant or dress that we can’t make shorter,” she tells us, adding that her one piece of advice for pulling together a platform outfit is keeping everything else simple. “Keep your wardrobe balanced by making the shoe the focal point. Do this by keeping the rest of your look clean and minimal.”

It’s worth noting that not all platforms are created equal. Stuart Weitzman’s Global Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo, tells InStyle there’s one key difference between today’s designs versus those that were popular in, say, the early 2010s.

“The difference this time is the volume,” he shares, pointing out that Stuart Weitzman has many platform options available, with more being released for Spring 2023. “I think the volume has changed [how platforms] balance the clothes. It’s not necessarily only about a sexy platform. It's more about the chunkiness of the big heel — the big platform, the square [shape], the broader toe — whether it is a sandal or a closed-toe.”

Castillo says that these bigger-volume platforms have given the shoe a more casual twist, so you could essentially style a chunky pair of heels with basic, everyday looks, as well as with your formalwear.

“It's the perfect daytime high heel,” he confirms. “It doesn't look like a fragile shoe. It's not delicate. It just feels great and looks great with your denim and a dressier type of dress. It can go from day to night.”

Larroudé founder Marina Larroudé agrees — and reassures us it’s not too late to join in on the fun.

“I think we’re just getting started with this trend,” she shares via email, adding that her brand is now selling even taller styles. The brand’s new Valerie Platform Sandal is its tallest yet with a 2-inch platform and 5.5-inch heel. “The combination of a block heel and platform ensures comfort for lasting wear. They’re truly so flattering while also being comfortable,” Larroudé adds. 

Once you add platforms to your footwear collection, you’ll find no shortage of ways to wear them — especially if you’re hoping to use today’s fashion icons as inspiration. Stylist Micaela Erlanger tells us she recently dressed Lupita Nyong'o in a variety of pairs during the actress’ Wakanda Forever press tour, and even offered a few outfit ideas for how to wear platforms off the red carpet.

According to Erlanger, an easy, beginner-approved look would be “a mini dress where your legs are the focal point or ripped-up cropped jeans with a cute top and chunky shoes.” And if bulky platform boots are more your style, definitely go with denim. “I love a flared jean or cropped jean.”

Erlanger adds that she personally lives in a pair of Miu Miu platforms, while Udechukwu’s go-to is Dr. Marten’s Jadon boot (“They add a great edge to looks.”). Another pick that’s both celebrity-approved and easy to wear is Larroudé best-selling Dolly Sandal Platforms. “They are so comfortable there is even a video of Selena Gomez running in them,” the founder says. 

Of course, the pair you purchase is up to personal preference. All we know is you’ll be in very good company should you take the plunge. “Let's say the chunky platform is the new sneaker,” Castillo says.

OK, we’re convinced.

Stuart Weitzman Skyhigh 145 Mary Jane Platform Pump

Stuart Weitzman Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $595; stuartweitzman.com

Larroudé Olivia Platform Boot In Caramel Plaid Patent Leather

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $430; larroude.com

Glamorous Platform Heel Sandals in Teal Satin

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $61; asos.com

Naked Wolfe Spice Red Patent

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $350, nakedwolfe.com

Steve Madden Kimberly Black

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $110; stevemadden.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Valentino Garavani Disco Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $1,190; neimanmarcus.com

Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com

Charles & Keith Lucile Satin Platform Sandals in Dark Blue

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $73; charleskeith.com

Chelsea Paris Zasa Platform Sandal

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $495; revolve.com

UGG Classic Mini Platform

Platforms

Courtesy of Brand

Shop now: $160; ugg.com

