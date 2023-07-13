If You Buy One New Thing This Season, Make It a Classic Black Belt

It’s the pinnacle of “quiet luxury.”

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 08:00AM

The rise of “quiet luxury” has brought about a surprisingly toned-down, simple approach to getting dressed. The trend, which is proving to be all the rage for summer 2023 and beyond, is all about, well, minimalism. Think muted colors, simple silhouettes, and styles that simultaneously feel non-flashy yet luxe. After all, sometimes the “richest” looking pieces are those that are the most understated, versatile, and timeless.

Luxury might be in the name, but you certainly don’t have to be a millionaire to get in on the trend — especially if you test drive one “quiet luxury” staple: the little black belt. While many wardrobe classics — like blazers, trousers, and simple white sneakers — place emphasis on a minimalist design rather than all the razzle-dazzle, there’s something undeniably humble about the waist-and-hip accessory that’s been a trusty accoutrement for years (nay, decades). 

Versatility is at the heart of quiet luxury — and it’s at the heart of the black belt, which is part of the reason the accessory has been around for so long. Think about it: You simply cannot get tired of wearing one, because it always adds that little something-something your outfit is missing. And in the year 2023, that little something-something has come to be a humble dash of luxe that pulls your final look together with ease.

Instagram @haileybieber

There’s also no denying that the styling options of an LBB (little black belt) are virtually endless. You can wear it with everything you already have in your closet, whether it’s your favorite jeans, office-friendly trousers, midi skirts, or a flowy slip dress to add a waist-cinching detail. TLDR? The limit does not exist on all the possible ways to wear a black belt, making it a smart investment you’ll reach for again and again.

The black belt has certainly received its fair share of design updates as well. Brands have played around with the buckle. Some have taken sculptural approaches that look like works of art, while others have leaned into the ever-growing popularity of the Western trend that’ll give your outfit an instant refresh. Many have retained the accessory’s low-key nature, letting the inherent simplicity and timelessness shine. The actual band itself has also been reinvented, with designers experimenting with edgy grommets and various types of materials, but the longstanding simple black leather option seems to remain a classic shopper favorite. 

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Accessories matter, and a little black belt is the simple answer to elevating any look. Shop some of our favorite options, below.

Nordstrom Baby Rebound Leather Belt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

Amazon Earnda Women's Leather Belt

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Nordstrom Eyelet Leather Belt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Net-A-Porter ANDERSON'S Leather belt

Net-A-Porter

Shop now: $185; net-a-porter.com

Nordstrom Cintura Leather Belt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $550; nordstrom.com

B-Low The Belt JOAN LEATHER BELT

B-Low The Belt

Shop now: $185; b-lowthebelt.com

Nordstrom Western Leather Belt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

By Far Moore Black Semi Patent Leather

By Far

Shop now: $280; byfar.com

Net-A-Porter THE ROW Effi leather belt

Net-A-Porter

Shop now: $720; net-a-porter.com

Madewell Leather Western Belt

Madewell

Shop now: $65; madewell.com

The Frankie Shop MONIKA BELT - BLACK

The Frankie Shop

Shop now: $89; thefrankieshop.com

