This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why

The reputations of French and Japanese skincare precede them, but apparently Hungary deserves a little more clout, too. The country’s thermal springs can yield some great benefits for your complexion when harnessed properly in skincare formulas like Omorovicza’s.

Recently, a few of our editors had the opportunity to test Omorovicza, a Budapest-based brand that takes the meaning of “luxury skincare” to a new stratosphere. The beautifully packaged products — with tinted glass jars, embossed lids, and silver branding — are your first indication that you’re dealing with some ultra high-end products, but shopper reviews make the brand more approachable, mentioning that a little goes a long way with many of the products.

Our editors tested three of Omorovicza’s bestsellers, and we all were similarly stunned by their skin-pampering power. While the price tags are steep, this Hungarian brand is worth it, especially while InStyle readers can shop with our exclusive 20 percent off code, OMORO20.

Omorovicza

Shop now: $88 with code OMORO20 ($110); omorovicza.com

My fellow editor Ariel says Omorovicza made her “a believer” in face essences. She tried the Queen Essence and noticed a boost, not only in her skin’s physical health but emotionally, too. (Isn’t your skin sentient?)

“It has a silky texture thanks to the serum-infused formula that feels so hydrating on my very dry skin,” she reports. “I use it after washing my face for a boost of hydration before applying moisturizer and, after three weeks, the flaky areas around my nose are gone. I feel like my skin is more plump and generally so much happier.”

Omorovicza

Shop now: $160 with code OMORO20 (Originally $200); omorovicza.com

Lauren, another editor who frequently covers beauty, tested the Midnight Renewal Serum. She was a little nervous of what to expect because, with sensitive skin, it can be a risk leaving a new product on your face for so many hours before knowing the results.

“The light, non-greasy texture of the Midnight Renewal not only caused no reaction, but it gave my skin an immediate glow when I woke up thanks to its hydrating quality,” she says. “It takes just one to two pumps for coverage and glides on smoothly, making my skin feel soft. I noticed a radiance to my complexion upon first use and, as a side bonus, it has a calming, light fragrance that helps me fall asleep.”

Omorovicza

Shop now: $199 with code OMORO20 ($249); omorovicza.com

As for me? I couldn’t resist trying the Queen Cream (with a name like that?). I loved the sound of a “melting-balm” intended to prime skin for makeup while creating a smoother canvas with “blurring agents.”

Well, wow. The thick, creamy balm created a nourishing base layer for my foundation, leaving my skin with that extra pinch of deweyness needed to counterbalance winter’s dryer air. While the product is thick, it’s easy to spread, and the subtle scent is clean and fresh. It leaves my skin feeling buttery-soft and taken care of. My makeup stays in place much better with the Queen Cream underneath, and my complexion remains hydrated throughout a long day at work under fluorescent lights.

It’s not just that the products are nice — which is obvious — but that they conjure a sentiment; they carry an air. Not only are you using high-quality products, but you’re investing in yourself, expanding your self-care efforts after a long day staring at a computer screen or an unpleasant errands-run on your way home from work in the dark, freezing cold. Using Omorovicza’s products kind of feels like it’s good for my well-being, like I’m counterbalancing the stressors of my day with a mini special spa-experience at home.

With collection names like Queen of Hungary and Blue Diamond, Omorovicza’s decadence will make you feel like European royalty. And don’t we all deserve to indulge in that fantasy from time to time? Shop our editor-tested picks while they’re 20 percent off, only for InStyle readers, with the promo code OMORO20.