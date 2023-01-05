Beauty Nails These 11 Ombré Nail Designs Are Both Timeless and Trendy Plus, they're super easy to do yourself. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 @ 10:45AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images We love nail art — it's fun, bold, and there's something for every personality type and zodiac sign. However, it can sometimes feel overwhelming. If that's the case for you, consider ombré nails. Unlike other types of designs, this look is easy and seamless, and you can easily add your twist if you want to take it up a notch. Plus, if you want to DIY the look, all you need are two nail polish shades and a blending sponge. To inspire your next manicure, we rounded up 11 of our favorite ombré nails. These 12 Coffin Nail Art Designs Are Fierce AF 01 of 11 Chunky Glitter Ombré You're never too old to wear glitter — and these nails prove it. Let it be know that adding a little sparkle to your nails is your thing with this chunky shimmering polish. 02 of 11 Lavender Ombré Instagram @disseynails The nude to lavender transition is both seamless and classic, and thanks to the nude base, the grow-out phase will be nearly invisible. 03 of 11 Pink Ombré Tips Instagram @nails_of_la We love a French manicure twist, and these pink ombré tips have us drooling. Copy this exact look with shades of pink, or change it up to match your favorite colors. 04 of 11 Vertical Ombré @spiritnailsandbeautybyfaye / Instagram Ombré doesn't just have to go one way. For a twist on the popular trend, try out this blue to lavender vertical look. 05 of 11 Ombré Accent Nails Instagram @royalbeautee Keep your mani looking playful by adding a few bright accent nails. It's a great way to dip your toes into a trend while maintaining a look you're already comfortable with. 06 of 11 Neon Ombré Instagram @majalombauer Cool-toned shades are a sure way to turn heads, and even more so when they come in bright colors. This look takes it a step forward by having two stand-out shades on each nail. What a vibe. 07 of 11 Glitter Ombré Instagram @disseynails Glitter tips always look cool, and luckily, they're insanely easy to do at home. Just paint your base in whichever shade you like, then start lightly dabbing glitter from the tip toward the bed of the nails. This way, the highest concentration of glitter stays on your tips and the remaining bit gently transfers into the rest of the nail. 08 of 11 Black Ombré Nails Instagram @daria_gergus Coffin nails already look fierce AF, and painted in this dark ombré makes them look even more badass. 09 of 11 Ombré French Tips Instagram @gossipandgloss This roundup wouldn't be complete without an ombré take on the classic French manicure. Sleek and classy, this milky look is one you'll want to repeat again and again. 10 of 11 Red Ombré Nails Instagram @kathrinkonails Take a step up from the classic red manicure to this two-toned baddie. It mixes bright red with a darker, moodier shade for a fierce combo. 11 of 11 Flaming Ombré Nails Instagram @ukiyo_nails Not for the faint of heart, this nail art look brings the drama. Ask your nail tech for an ombré base and then flames in a stand-out shade.