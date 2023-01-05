These 11 Ombré Nail Designs Are Both Timeless and Trendy

Plus, they're super easy to do yourself.

Ombre Nail Designs
We love nail art — it's fun, bold, and there's something for every personality type and zodiac sign. However, it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

If that's the case for you, consider ombré nails. Unlike other types of designs, this look is easy and seamless, and you can easily add your twist if you want to take it up a notch. Plus, if you want to DIY the look, all you need are two nail polish shades and a blending sponge.

To inspire your next manicure, we rounded up 11 of our favorite ombré nails.

01 of 11

Chunky Glitter Ombré

These Glitter OmbrÃ© Nails Will Steal The Show Every Time

You're never too old to wear glitter — and these nails prove it. Let it be know that adding a little sparkle to your nails is your thing with this chunky shimmering polish.

02 of 11

Lavender Ombré

ombre nails

Instagram @disseynails

The nude to lavender transition is both seamless and classic, and thanks to the nude base, the grow-out phase will be nearly invisible.

03 of 11

Pink Ombré Tips

ombre nails

Instagram @nails_of_la

We love a French manicure twist, and these pink ombré tips have us drooling. Copy this exact look with shades of pink, or change it up to match your favorite colors.

04 of 11

Vertical Ombré

manicure with Cotton Candy OmbrÃ© nails

@spiritnailsandbeautybyfaye / Instagram

Ombré doesn't just have to go one way. For a twist on the popular trend, try out this blue to lavender vertical look.

05 of 11

Ombré Accent Nails

ombre nails

Instagram @royalbeautee

Keep your mani looking playful by adding a few bright accent nails. It's a great way to dip your toes into a trend while maintaining a look you're already comfortable with.

06 of 11

Neon Ombré

ombre nails

Instagram @majalombauer

Cool-toned shades are a sure way to turn heads, and even more so when they come in bright colors. This look takes it a step forward by having two stand-out shades on each nail. What a vibe.

07 of 11

Glitter Ombré

glitter ombre nail

Instagram @disseynails

Glitter tips always look cool, and luckily, they're insanely easy to do at home. Just paint your base in whichever shade you like, then start lightly dabbing glitter from the tip toward the bed of the nails. This way, the highest concentration of glitter stays on your tips and the remaining bit gently transfers into the rest of the nail.

08 of 11

Black Ombré Nails

ombre nails

Instagram @daria_gergus

Coffin nails already look fierce AF, and painted in this dark ombré makes them look even more badass.

09 of 11

Ombré French Tips

ombre nails

Instagram @gossipandgloss

This roundup wouldn't be complete without an ombré take on the classic French manicure. Sleek and classy, this milky look is one you'll want to repeat again and again.

10 of 11

Red Ombré Nails

ombre nails

Instagram @kathrinkonails

Take a step up from the classic red manicure to this two-toned baddie. It mixes bright red with a darker, moodier shade for a fierce combo.

11 of 11

Flaming Ombré Nails

ombre nails

Instagram @ukiyo_nails

Not for the faint of heart, this nail art look brings the drama. Ask your nail tech for an ombré base and then flames in a stand-out shade.

