Olivia Wilde's Wedding Guest Attire Included a Backless White Maxi Dress

While everyone knows that you should never wear white to a wedding, Olivia Wilde just broke the cardinal rule of wedding guest etiquette when celebrating a close friend’s big day — and she was sure to call herself out for it in the toast.

On Sunday, the actress and director shared a snap detailing the white gown she wore when attending the nuptials of Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley over the weekend on her Instagram Story. In the photo, Wilde posed with her back towards the camera to show off the Nili Lotan dress’s backless design, which featured a lower back-skimming dip and two dainty spaghetti straps. A matching white umbrella and oversized black sunglasses served as the look’s sole accessories, and Olivia wore her caramel hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Instagram/olivia wilde

Never one to beat around the bush (who could forget that salad recipe post?), the A-lister was sure to acknowledge the supposed fashion faux pas directly, captioning the snap, “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast.”

Wilde then clarified that the polarizing outfit was (quite literally) met with open arms by sharing a photo of her embracing the grooms post-speech with the caption, “The grooms approved.”

Instagram/olivia wilde

Olivia’s outing comes amid a fashionable few weeks for the star, as it follows her head-turning showing at the 2023 Met Gala. After dressing to the gala’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in a white, ​​vintage-inspired Chloé gown based on a 1983 Karl Lagerfeld design, the actress slipped into a similarly stunning see-through silver net dress (which she layered over a pair of black underwear) when attending the evening’s star-studded after-parties.