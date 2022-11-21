Olivia Wilde Paired a Plunging Tulle Ball Gown With Sheer Opera Gloves

From gold breastplates to slinky hooded gowns, there’s no question that Olivia Wilde has been positively killing the red carpet fashion game lately. But while her most recent parade of ensembles has been giving less delicate glam and more yassified armor, the director’s latest look proved once and for all that she’s perfectly capable of being the belle of the ball.

On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in the gorgeous gown while attending the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Wilde sported her black-tie best for the occasion, arriving in a white tulle Erdem gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection — which featured a bustier-style bodice, black lace overlay, plunging neckline, and black netted train — paired with elegant black sheer opera gloves.

The Don’t Worry Darling director accessorized the dress-and-gloves combo with nothing but black open-toe heels, simple stud earrings, and an iridescent, pearl-colored manicure, and she wore her hair pulled back in a messy half-up half-down style complete with beachy waves. Olivia opted for her typical glam (a bronzy complexion and a peachy-nude lip color) to finish the look.

Wilde’s fashion wasn’t the only noteworthy aspect of her Saturday outing: The awards ceremony also marked the actress’s first public appearance since People reported that she and her rockstar beau Harry Styles are now “taking a break” from their nearly two-year-long romance.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source shared. “It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends.”

Another source added, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”