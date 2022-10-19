Olivia Wilde Subtly Responded to Former Nanny’s Allegations By Sharing Her “Special” Salad Dressing Recipe

Just days after a bombshell interview with Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s former nanny all but broke the internet, things are somehow still getting even more … wild.

On Tuesday night, the Don’t Worry Darling director seemingly responded to drama surrounding new details of her breakup with Sudeikis, which were recently revealed through an exposé by the pair’s ex-nanny published on Daily Mail. In the interview, the former employee, who has chosen to stay anonymous, alleged that Sudeikis was left “brokenhearted” and “blindsided” by Wilde’s budding relationship with Harry Styles, and flew into a rage upon learning that she was making a salad with her “special dressing” for the rocker in their shared family kitchen.

While both Wilde and Sudeikis have since denied the nanny’s claims via a joint statement, Olivia subtly addressed the drama even further through an Instagram Story while answering the question on everyone’s mind: What exactly was in the dressing?

According to Olivia’s post, which featured a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 roman à clef, Heartburn (a story based on the author’s divorce from reporter Carl Bernstein), the actress’s “special dressing” could have taken inspiration from a recipe the main character made for her husband.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," part of the recipe read.

This event comes as the newest development amid a string of recent conflicts between the pair, who first broke up in November 2020 after being together for nine years and sharing two children.