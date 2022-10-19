Olivia Wilde Subtly Responded to Former Nanny’s Allegations By Sharing Her “Special” Salad Dressing Recipe

Could this get any messier?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 @ 01:18PM
Olivia Wilde
Photo:

Getty Images

Just days after a bombshell interview with Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s former nanny all but broke the internet, things are somehow still getting even more … wild.

On Tuesday night, the Don’t Worry Darling director seemingly responded to drama surrounding new details of her breakup with Sudeikis, which were recently revealed through an exposé by the pair’s ex-nanny published on Daily Mail. In the interview, the former employee, who has chosen to stay anonymous, alleged that Sudeikis was left “brokenhearted” and “blindsided” by Wilde’s budding relationship with Harry Styles, and flew into a rage upon learning that she was making a salad with her “special dressing” for the rocker in their shared family kitchen.

While both Wilde and Sudeikis have since denied the nanny’s claims via a joint statement, Olivia subtly addressed the drama even further through an Instagram Story while answering the question on everyone’s mind: What exactly was in the dressing? 

According to Olivia’s post, which featured a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 roman à clef, Heartburn (a story based on the author’s divorce from reporter Carl Bernstein), the actress’s “special dressing” could have taken inspiration from a recipe the main character made for her husband.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," part of the recipe read.

This event comes as the newest development amid a string of recent conflicts between the pair, who first broke up in November 2020 after being together for nine years and sharing two children.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Olivia Wilde Elle Women in Hollywood Black-and-White Leaning Up Against Car
Olivia Wilde's Asymmetric Top Came With a Heart-Shaped Pasty
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Said Her Relationship With Jason Sudeikis Was Over "Long Before" She Met Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde "Was Upset" About Having to Cut Sex Scenes from Her 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Aimed to "Embarrass" Her With "Aggressive" CinemaCon Custody Papers Incident
Harry Styles Today Show
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Responded to Fans' Criticism of Their Relationship
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Mastered Power Suit Dressing in a Plunging Red Blazer
olivia wilde blue velvet suit
Olivia Wilde Borrowed Harry Styles's Aesthetic With Her Blue Velvet Pantsuit
Olivia Wilde 2022 Venice Film Festival
Olivia Wilde's Bold Blazer Was Made Even Bolder with Just a Bra Underneath
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Has Finally Addressed "Vicious" Public Custody Papers Serve by Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Date Night
Olivia Wilde's Date-Night Shoes Are So Unexpected
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Posed Completely Nude for True Botanicals' New Campaign
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde London March 2022
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wore Coordinated, Beach-Ready Looks in Italy
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Mastered Transitional Dressing in a Plunging White Sundress and Platform Boots
Olivia Wilde Gray Suit Nordstrom Flagship Party
Olivia Wilde Debuts Red Hair In the First' Don't Worry Darling' Trailer
Olivia Wilde Child Custody Paper CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde Was Served Child Custody Papers from Ex Jason Sudeikis Onstage at CinemaCon
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Hit This Major Relationship Milestone