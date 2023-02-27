Olivia Wilde Is a Self-Proclaimed "Humiliating Soccer Mom"

On Sunday, pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards, Olivia Wilde was at a decidedly less glam event: her kids' soccer game. While much of Hollywood was getting ready for a red carpet, she was sharing photos of herself on the soccer pitch. Of course, she offered up a little bit of self-deprecating fun, calling herself a "humiliating soccer mom" as she shared the snapshots.

"Humiliating soccer mom won't leave the field and cheers every time you move," she wrote alongside the photos, which showed her in bright red pants and bold yellow Adidas sneakers. Wilde shares two children, Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander, with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

The last time Wilde shared a sweet family moment was back in December, when she posted a photo from a family trip to Disneyland, writing, "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth."



Sudeikis and Wilde were together for seven years before their split in 2020.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the former couple told People at the time. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Wilde mentioned the split in a new interview with Vanity Fair in late 2022.

"There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."

