Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

Don't worry, darling, the look was perfection.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on December 7, 2022 @ 03:06PM
Olivia Wilde Sheer Lace Dress 2022 People's Choice Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch.

Wilde shut down the purple carpet in a see-through, black lace Dior gown with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She wore nothing except coordinating hot pants under the dress, and she cinched the midsection with a thick black Dior belt with a gold buckle and charms. Her hair was styled in gently tousled beach waves, and she opted for black liner around her eyes. She let the head-turning ensemble do the talking by keeping accessories to a minimum.

Olivia Wilde Sheer Lace Dress 2022 People's Choice Awards

Getty Images

During the ceremony, the star-studded film took home the award for the 2022 Drama of the Year. During her speech, she thanked her co-stars and teammates. "Thank you so much. Obviously, this isn't for me, but it's for the entire production," she told the crowd. "It is such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family."

On Wednesday, the director dispelled any rumors of drama amongst the cast by posting an Instagram Story in celebration of the film's win writing, "And we won! So proud of everyone in this DWD cast and crew. Love you guys very much!"

The accolade comes after Wilde and her co-star and boyfriend Harry Styles reportedly split last month after nearly two years together. Several sources told People that the two are currently "taking a break."

"He's still touring and is now going abroad," one insider said. "She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."

