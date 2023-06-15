Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything

Here's where to shop her exact pair.

Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on June 15, 2023

Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Shades, sunnies, specs; whatever you call sunglasses, one thing’s for sure, if the sun’s out, they’re a must. Not only are they necessary to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also just look cool, plain and simple.

Sunglasses can be pricey, but a timeless pair of shades are worth the investment, especially if they go with almost any outfit. Olivia Wilde continues to reach for her go-to pair, the Ray-Ban Wayfarer in both the Original 2140 and the Mega Wayfarer styles, whether she’s taking a casual stroll in overalls or leaving a workout class. After spotting her wearing them on several occasions, we now have to add them to our collection. 

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $154–$163; amazon.com and target.com 

While the Wayfarer first debuted in 1952, it has since become an easy-to-spot style practically synonymous with the brand itself. The square-shaped lenses come in several frame and lens colorways, including Wilde’s favorite combo — black frames with green lenses — that we’ve seen similar versions of on other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Bieber

The Original Wayfarer 2140 style is available at Target and Amazon in various frame and lens combinations, including Wilde’s black frame and green-lensed pair, in addition to other colors like tortoise frames and brown lenses, and black lenses with photo gray lenses that are currently on sale for 20 percent off. If the Wayfarer style isn’t for you, Target’s expansive Ray-Ban selection includes over 150 styles, so chances are you’ll be able to find a pair that speaks to your personal vibe. 

Ray-Ban RB0840s Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $174; amazon.com

The other style Wilde can’t stop wearing is the Mega Wayfarer, which one shopper claims are “the best polarized sunglasses [they’ve] ever owned.” Think of this style as the cool younger sibling to the original Wayfarer but with a 51-millimeter lens and a chunkier overall look. 

Head over to Target to explore other Ray-Ban sunglasses in addition to the Olivia Wilde-worn Wayfarer style.

