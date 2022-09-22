Olivia Wilde Mastered Transitional Dressing in a Plunging White Sundress and Platform Boots

Summer might be officially over, but with warmer temperatures still lingering, it's difficult to decide what to wear this time of year. But fear not, because Olivia Wilde has a solution for those dreaded in-between days.



On Wednesday night, the actress gave a masterclass in transitional dressing while stepping out in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Wearing a white maxi dress with a plunging neckline and midriff cutouts that went past her bellybutton, Wilde balanced the summery appeal of her outfit with black leather platform boots on bottom. She accessorized with nighttime sunglasses, layered gold-and-diamond necklaces, and a stack of bracelets on one wrist.



Beauty-wise, her hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she paired her glowing skin with a glossy lip and and a dark red manicure.

During her appearance on the talk show, Wilde addressed the drama and various rumors surrounding her new film Don't Worry Darling — including "spitgate." When asked by Colbert if her boyfriend Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, Wilde laughed and responded, "He did not, but I think it's a perfect example of people will look for drama anywhere they can." For added measure, she reconfirmed, "Harry did not spit on Chris."



As for the Shia LaBeouf debacle, Wilde doubled down on her claim that the actor was fired. "We had to replace Shia," Olivia explained. "He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn't gonna work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence." She added, "That was him feeling he was stepping away and me feeling like we were moving on without him."