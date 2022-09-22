Olivia Wilde Mastered Transitional Dressing in a Plunging White Sundress and Platform Boots

Summer on top, fall on bottom.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 @ 08:19AM
Olivia Wilde
Photo:

Getty

Summer might be officially over, but with warmer temperatures still lingering, it's difficult to decide what to wear this time of year. But fear not, because Olivia Wilde has a solution for those dreaded in-between days. 

On Wednesday night, the actress gave a masterclass in transitional dressing while stepping out in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Wearing a white maxi dress with a plunging neckline and midriff cutouts that went past her bellybutton, Wilde balanced the summery appeal of her outfit with black leather platform boots on bottom. She accessorized with nighttime sunglasses, layered gold-and-diamond necklaces, and a stack of bracelets on one wrist. 

Beauty-wise, her hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she paired her glowing skin with a glossy lip and and a dark red manicure. 

During her appearance on the talk show, Wilde addressed the drama and various rumors surrounding her new film Don't Worry Darling — including "spitgate." When asked by Colbert if her boyfriend Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, Wilde laughed and responded, "He did not, but I think it's a perfect example of people will look for drama anywhere they can." For added measure, she reconfirmed, "Harry did not spit on Chris." 

As for the Shia LaBeouf debacle, Wilde doubled down on her claim that the actor was fired. "We had to replace Shia," Olivia explained. "He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn't gonna work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence." She added, "That was him feeling he was stepping away and me feeling like we were moving on without him." 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Don't Worry Darling New York City Premiere
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine Skipped the 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Olivia Wilde 2022 Venice Film Festival
Olivia Wilde's Bold Blazer Was Made Even Bolder with Just a Bra Underneath
TBT: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Sebastian Stan, Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal
Internet Boyfriends Aren't Born, They're Made (By Michael Fisher)
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Darren Barnet
Darren Barnet Is More Than a High School Hot Boy (for One Thing, He Is 31)
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Described FKA Twigs's Racist Trolls as "Demons Who Live in Basements"
TBT: Olivia Wilde & Prince Tao Ruspoli
Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli, Son of the Prince of Cerveteri, Eloped on a School Bus
Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Said He "Woke up" When Emma Stone Did Her Spider-Man Screen Test
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Is a Certified Lover Boy
Nudity Is Britney's Way of Reclaiming Control
Britney Spears's Blurry Nudes Prove She's Finally in Control
Rachel Green Outfits
17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro