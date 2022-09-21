Continuing a recent parade of very good — and vibrant — looks (see: a bright green Chanel skirt suit and an iconic canary yellow gown), Olivia Wilde just hit another color of the rainbow while stepping out in a red-hot ensemble that was equal parts sexy and powerful.

The director debuted the cherry-colored outfit during an outing in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday night. No stranger to a well-tailored power suit, Wilde strutted the streets in a plunging red, shoulder-padded blazer, which she wore with nothing underneath, paired with matching wide-leg trousers. Black platform booties, gold hoop earrings with chain details, and a matching black handbag completed Olivia’s look, and she wore her brown tresses in soft curls with a middle part.

Wilde’s New York City outing came just a day after walking the carpet for the stateside premiere of her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling (set to hit theaters this Friday). Despite a new affinity for color, the actress-director took a more muted approach when dressing for the occasion, opting to don a black backless Saint Laurent maxidress with matching heels and stacks of bangles.

Although Harry Styles, Olivia’s rumored beau and an actor in the film, was also present at the premiere, the two stood noticeably separate from one another on the carpet. While this detail certainly set the Internet ablaze, Wilde recently opened up about how she blocks out the drama during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Focusing on what's real, your trusted circles of friends, things that make you happy, people you love, people who love you," she explained. "Just keeping your mind in what's real. And also watching people — my colleagues — get through it. It could be a lot worse and we're alive and everything's going to be OK.”