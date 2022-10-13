Olivia Wilde's Asymmetric Top Came With a Heart-Shaped Pasty

She also dispelled those "Don't Worry Darling" drama rumors.

Tessa Petak
Cass Bird for Elle

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has been making headlines (to say the least) over the last few months, thanks to heaps of alleged drama between its cast members. Now, Wilde is setting the record straight on the misconceptions — all while wearing a heart-shaped pasty.

On the cover of Elle's November issue, the actress and director posed with her hands on her hips while wearing a black Gucci bedazzled one-shoulder top, which hung low in the front to reveal a small silver pasty. She tucked the shirt into a leather pencil skirt with a lace hem (also Gucci) and accessorized with a matching choker necklace and a silver-and-black ring. Her gently tousled hair was styled to the side and worn in wind-swept waves.

Olivia Wilde Elle Women in Hollywood Black-and-White Pasty

Cass Bird for Elle

In other snaps from the shoot, Wilde wore an Adidas tracksuit, a sparkly chainmail dress, and a black bra and jeans look.

During the interview, Wilde addressed the reports of drama on the set of her film Don't Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, and Wilde's boyfriend Harry Styles. In the process, she also negated the alleged fall out between her and Pugh. “It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact,” she said. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

