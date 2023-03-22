Olivia Wilde's Skintight LBD Included a Turtleneck and Bell-Shaped Sleeves

She added some drama with a geometric eyeliner look.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 09:59AM
Olivia Wilde

From her plunging red blazer to her hot pants look, Olivia Wilde has proved there is no question in her fashion game. But while her most recent parade of ensembles has been giving less is more (see: her sheer corsets and teeny-tiny leather bras), the director's latest look confirmed she has range and is perfectly capable of swapping out her go-tos for some modest dressing.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in a jet-black dress while attending the inaugural Fashion Trust US awards in Los Angeles. Wilde sported her version of a little black dress, arriving in a high-neck Chloé frock from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 Ready to Wear collection — which featured bell sleeves and a midi skirt — paired with black platform, heeled boots.

Olivia Wilde

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Beauty-wise, the actress opted for a messy updo with face-framing that showed off her dainty, drop earrings. But it was her glam that stole the limelight — Wilde paired a black geometric winged eyeliner look with soft nude lips.

Wilde holds many titles in her life —  some would call her a multi-hyphenate — an actress, a writer, a director, a producer, and of course, a soccer mom. She’ll even skip out on getting ready for a red carpet in Hollywood to attend her kid’s soccer game instead. Last month, she posted to her Instagram calling herself a “humiliating soccer mom.”

While cheering on her child from the sidelines, she sported bright red pants and bold yellow Adidas sneakers and wrote, "Humiliating soccer mom won't leave the field and cheers every time you move." Wilde shares two children, Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander, with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

Related Articles
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Kate Middleton White Blazer
Kate Middleton Marked the Start of Spring With Her Favorite White Blazer
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Bella Hadid Las Vegas
Bella Hadid Just Revealed She Hasn't Drank Alcohol in Five Months
Olivia Wilde Babylon Premiere
Olivia Wilde’s Itty-Bitty Black String Bikini Has Us Longing for the Beach
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her 'Eras' Tour in a Look That Referenced Her Kimye Feud
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Said Parenthood Is the “Greatest Thing”
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Olivia Wilde Wants a Tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge's Face
Olivia Wilde Wants a Tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge's Face
Zaya Wade
Make Way — Zaya Wade Is Coming Through