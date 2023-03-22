Olivia Wilde's Skintight LBD Included a Turtleneck and Bell-Shaped Sleeves

From her plunging red blazer to her hot pants look, Olivia Wilde has proved there is no question in her fashion game. But while her most recent parade of ensembles has been giving less is more (see: her sheer corsets and teeny-tiny leather bras), the director's latest look confirmed she has range and is perfectly capable of swapping out her go-tos for some modest dressing.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in a jet-black dress while attending the inaugural Fashion Trust US awards in Los Angeles. Wilde sported her version of a little black dress, arriving in a high-neck Chloé frock from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 Ready to Wear collection — which featured bell sleeves and a midi skirt — paired with black platform, heeled boots.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Beauty-wise, the actress opted for a messy updo with face-framing that showed off her dainty, drop earrings. But it was her glam that stole the limelight — Wilde paired a black geometric winged eyeliner look with soft nude lips.

Wilde holds many titles in her life — some would call her a multi-hyphenate — an actress, a writer, a director, a producer, and of course, a soccer mom. She’ll even skip out on getting ready for a red carpet in Hollywood to attend her kid’s soccer game instead. Last month, she posted to her Instagram calling herself a “humiliating soccer mom.”

While cheering on her child from the sidelines, she sported bright red pants and bold yellow Adidas sneakers and wrote, "Humiliating soccer mom won't leave the field and cheers every time you move." Wilde shares two children, Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander, with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

